Barnstable teen charged in connection with hit-and-run crash that severely injured 8-year-old boy

A Barnstable man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old boy in West Yarmouth on Aug. 20, police said.

Jakob Gifford, 18, of Marstons Mills, is due to be arraigned Monday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, Yarmouth police said in a statement on Facebook.

The boy, who was not identified, was with his grandmother and two siblings when he was struck on Higgins Crowell Road, north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex, at about 9:44 a.m. on Aug. 20. He suffered serious injuries and was first taken to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to a Boston hospital by MedFlight, police said.