Block Island ferry brawl suspect arrested in Pawtucket for stolen vehicle, firearms

PAWTUCKET — A man who was arrested earlier this month for being involved in brawls that broke out on the Block Island Ferry was among two apprehended in Pawtucket last week for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Daevon Silva, 19, and CJ Almeida, 23, both of Pawtucket, are facing various charges in connection with the Aug. 26 incident. Both men were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a ghost gun, and carrying a pistol without a license or permit.
Silva, who was also charged with obstructing a police officer, was one of the seven people arrested after brawls broke out onboard the Block Island Ferry. Silva pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Aug. 24 for charges of disorderly conduct related to the ferry incidents and released on personal recognizance, two days before the arrest in Pawtucket.
Advertisement
Almeida had two open warrants for his arrest from outside agencies and seven active bench warrants, police said.
Police dispatchers in Pawtucket were first notified of the stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. Patrol officers tracked the vehicle to a residential address in Pawtucket. When officers arrived, the two men fled into the home, according to police. Police said they found a firearm in the stolen vehicle.
Officers surrounded the home and two suspects eventually surrendered to police. After the men were taken into custody and during a search of the home, police said they found a second firearm.
Both Silva and Almeida are being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. They will be back in court on Sept. 6.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.