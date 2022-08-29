Block Island ferry brawl suspect arrested in Pawtucket for stolen vehicle, firearms

PAWTUCKET — A man who was arrested earlier this month for being involved in brawls that broke out on the Block Island Ferry was among two apprehended in Pawtucket last week for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Daevon Silva, 19, and CJ Almeida, 23, both of Pawtucket, are facing various charges in connection with the Aug. 26 incident. Both men were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a ghost gun, and carrying a pistol without a license or permit.

Silva, who was also charged with obstructing a police officer, was one of the seven people arrested after brawls broke out onboard the Block Island Ferry. Silva pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Aug. 24 for charges of disorderly conduct related to the ferry incidents and released on personal recognizance, two days before the arrest in Pawtucket.