Boston man indicted in federal court on charges of robbing four Greater Boston banks

A Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Eastern Massachusetts this year that allegedly garnered more than $6,000 in stolen money, prosecutors said Monday.

Jacob Pimentel, 31, was indicted in federal court in Boston on four counts of bank robbery and is in custody in Middlesex County for a related offense, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement. He is set to appear in court at a later date.

No attorney was listed for Pimentel in court records.