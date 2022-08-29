Boston man indicted in federal court on charges of robbing four Greater Boston banks

A Boston man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with four bank robberies in Eastern Massachusetts this year that allegedly garnered more than $6,000 in stolen money, prosecutors said Monday.
Jacob Pimentel, 31, was indicted in federal court in Boston on four counts of bank robbery and is in custody in Middlesex County for a related offense, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said in a statement. He is set to appear in court at a later date.
No attorney was listed for Pimentel in court records.
Prosecutors said Pimentel robbed four banks in the Greater Boston area between April and May. The robberies took place at TD Bank in Allston on April 25, TD Bank in Brighton on May 4, Santander Bank in Brookline on May 13, and TD Bank in Cambridge on May 23, according to the statement.
A bank robbery charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.
Boston, Sharon, and Lynn police assisted in the investigation, the statement said.
