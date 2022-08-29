Brighton man, 33, identified as person shot and killed in Dorchester

A 33-year-old Brighton man was identified by Boston police as the person who was fatally shot in Dorchester Saturday, the same day the neighborhood hosted the annual Caribbean festival.
Police said Derrell Russell was shot around 5:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street. He was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.
The shooting took place after the parade ended.
Police did not identify a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.
It is the 21st homicide in Boston this year, compared to 27 at this time last year, according to police department statistics.
