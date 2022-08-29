Cambridge police officer arrested on drunken driving charge after crash; three motorcyclists struck

A veteran Cambridge police officer was arrested for drunken driving early Monday after a crash that sent him and two motorcyclists to local hospitals, police said.

The officer, Michael Daniliuk, 57, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light after a crash around midnight at the corner of Broadway and Columbia Street in which three motorcyclists were struck, Cambridge police said in a statement.

Police said investigators determined “that the three motorcyclists were struck while they were stopped at a traffic light on Broadway. Two of the motorcyclists and Daniliuk were transported to local hospitals with no apparent major injuries.”