Cambridge police officer arrested on drunken driving charge after crash; three motorcyclists struck

A veteran Cambridge police officer was arrested for drunken driving early Monday after a crash that sent him and two motorcyclists to local hospitals, police said.
The officer, Michael Daniliuk, 57, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light after a crash around midnight at the corner of Broadway and Columbia Street in which three motorcyclists were struck, Cambridge police said in a statement.
Police said investigators determined “that the three motorcyclists were struck while they were stopped at a traffic light on Broadway. Two of the motorcyclists and Daniliuk were transported to local hospitals with no apparent major injuries.”
Daniliuk, who lives in Cambridge, was off-duty at the time. He has been placed on administrative leave while the case is pending. Daniliuk is a Cambridge police youth resource officer with 24 years of department service, police said.
He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Cambridge District Court. No lawyer was listed for Daniliuk in online court records.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
