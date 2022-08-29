Family demands answers after Harvard grad student, LGBTQ+ activist dies in police custody in Indonesia

A Bali police spokesman told Reuters that Ventocilla was taken to a hospital two days after his arrest because he felt ill from ingesting medication that police had not confiscated. Ventocilla died due to “failure of bodily functions,” the spokesman, Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto, told the news agency.

Rodrigo Ventocilla, 32, a student at the Harvard Kennedy School from Peru, died in a hospital on Aug. 11, five days after he arrived in Bali and was taken into custody at the airport by authorities, who said he possessed items containing cannabis, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru.

The family of a Harvard graduate student and transgender activist who died while in police custody in Bali earlier this month is demanding answers from Indonesian authorities about the circumstances of his arrest.

Ventocilla and his spouse, Sebastian Marallano, who is also Peruvian, were visiting Bali for their honeymoon, his friends and family said in a statement shared last Tuesday on Instagram. Marallano, who had arrived on an earlier flight, was also detained after trying to help Ventocilla, the statement said.

The family said Ventocilla and Marallano were detained “in an act of racial discrimination and transphobia” and accused the police of being violent with the couple.

The family’s statement said Ventocilla was “accused of being a drug trafficker, for having medication linked to his mental health treatment, for which he had a prescription from healthcare professionals.” They further alleged that police did not allow Ventocilla access to lawyers, his family, or Marallano.

“It should be noted that the Indonesian police obstructed access to the hospital at all times to the lawyers hired by the family, as well as the Harvard students who came to their [aid],” the statement said. “The family was NEVER able to communicate or know of Rodrigo’s health status/diagnosis.”

Marallano returned to Peru on Aug. 17, the family’s statement said.

Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the Harvard Kennedy School, called the family’s description of Ventocilla’s detention “extremely disturbing” and voiced support for an investigation.

“The statement from Rodrigo’s family raises very serious questions that deserve clear and accurate answers,” Elmendorf said in a statement last week. “Harvard Kennedy School supports the family’s call for an immediate and thorough investigation and for public release of all relevant information, and the School stands with all of Rodrigo’s friends and colleagues and with the LGBTQ+ community.”

The university has been in regular contact with Ventocilla’s family in Lima since his death, a spokesperson for the Harvard Kennedy School said Monday.

The Peruvian embassy in Jakarta has requested a report from Indonesian authorities “to clarify the circumstances” of Ventocilla’s and Marallano’s detention, Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Friday that was translated from Spanish. The same request has also been made to the Indonesian embassy in Peru, the statement said.

The ministry described Ventocilla as a “brilliant Peruvian student at Harvard University, philanthropist and renowned activist for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.” The statement said Ventocilla’s mother, Ana, and her sister met with Foreign Minister Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Mackay.

Two days prior, the ministry had released a statement that struck a different tone, saying racism and transphobia were not contributing factors in the couple’s arrest. In that statement, the Peruvian ministry said it is “public knowledge” that Indonesia “maintains a zero tolerance policy regarding the possession of drugs and their derivative products.”

Messages sent to the Peruvian foreign ministry seeking more information were not returned Monday.

Ventocilla was planning to return to Harvard this week to begin his second and final year in the master of public administration-international development program, according to a Harvard spokesperson.

In a statement released the day after Ventocilla’s death, Elmendorf said Ventocilla was committed to social causes and “came to Harvard with a resolve to create positive changes within his communities.”

“At the Kennedy School, he was a beloved member of the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities and organized opportunities to bring people closer together,” Elmendorf said.

Ventocilla had recently completed a summer internship in Johannesburg, where he was working on gender equity and social inclusion strategies with the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator program, Elmendorf said.

Ventocilla earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. He worked as a budget specialist for the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Peru and later served as an adviser for the Bicentennial Schools Project in Lima, Elmendorf said.

“Rodrigo’s passing is a devastating loss for his family and friends, for all of us at the Kennedy School, and for the many people whom he undoubtedly would have served after graduation,” Elmendorf said.

Globe correspondent Alexander Thompson contributed reporting.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.