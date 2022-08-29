Friction emerging in Providence mayoral campaign two weeks before primary

“Smiley’s City Hall will Bring Us Back to the Basics ... of Insider Politics,” the campaign literature states.

But that ended Monday when former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo sent out a campaign mailer skewering former state administration director Brett Smiley, who has emphasized a “get back to basics” theme of paving streets, fixing sidewalks, and plowing snow.

PROVIDENCE — The three Democrats vying to be the next mayor of Providence have often agreed during the course of the campaign, offering subtle distinctions rather than sharp attacks.

Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo sent out this mailer criticizing Brett Smiley, one of his opponents in the Sept. 13 Democratic mayoral primary. Handout

The mailer pictures Smiley along with some his supporters and endorsers such as Providence City Council President John J. Igliozzi, state Senator Frank A. Ciccone III, and Edward Cotugno, a political operative who has been described as Rhode Island’s ”mail ballot king.”

“The coalition of people that Gonzalo is building is people new to politics that represent the future of Providence,” Cuervo campaign manager Allan Reyes said regarding the mailer. “On the other hand, the coalition that Brett is building — they are the old school, they represent the past, and what we have fought so hard to move away from.”

Smiley campaign spokesperson Emily Crowell said, “With two weeks until the election, Brett remains focused on speaking with residents in every neighborhood and sharing his vision to make Providence the best-run city in America. It’s a shame the Cuervo campaign is more focused on attacking Providence’s elected officials rather than listening to the voters who elected them.”

The mailer represents the first time any of the three candidates has gone on the attack with campaign literature.

The mayoral candidates — Smiley, Cuervo, and Providence City Council member Nirva LaFortune — met on Monday night for a forum hosted by the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island at the Jewish Community Center. The subject of the mailer did not come up, and the candidates for the most part returned to general agreement on policy matters.

When asked about the mailer afterward, Cuervo said, “I think it speaks for itself. Providence is a thriving city, a thriving, diverse, modern city.”

Smiley said, “I think it’s unfortunate that (Cuervo) is spending the last two weeks of his campaign not just trying to be negative about me but being negative about other elected officials who are working hard in Providence.” He said Cuervo “would be well served to maybe spending a little less time being negative and maybe spend a little more time listening to the voters in Providence and maybe listening to the elected officials who’ve been elected by those voters in Providence about what are the real issues confronting them.”

The other side of the mailer contains headlines such as “Smiley to pay $4,500 fine in Ethics Commission settlement over campaign contributions,” and “Twin River chief: Gov’s chief of staff threatened us over IGT deal.”

In September 2021, Smiley agreed to pay a penalty of $4,500 to settle a complaint over his acceptance of mayoral campaign contributions from state vendors while he was leading the Department of Administration. And in October 2019, the head of Twin River’s casino operations said Smiley, then Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s chief of staff, had threatened “consequences” if Twin River opposed IGT’s bid for a 20-year no-bid gaming contract.

The candidate forum began with moderator Steph Machado, a WPRI-Channel 12 reporter, noting that Monday marked the first day of school in Providence public schools. She said 101 classrooms did not have full-time certified teachers in place because of a teacher shortage, and she asked the candidates to name one thing they would do to solve that problem.

LaFortune said she wants to create a “teacher residency program.” She said Mount Pleasant High School has had a “teacher academy” since she was a student there, but there hasn’t been enough funding to support that program.

“We should be working in partnership with Rhode Island College — that’s right next door — and Brown University and some of our other institutions to create a pipeline of teachers and prepare them to effectively teach in the classroom,” she said.

LaFortune said Massachusetts has a program that has proven effective in producing more teachers of color to reflect the diversity of the student body, and she said Providence has a problem with retaining teachers of color. “Part of the issue is they are not getting the support that they need,” she said.

Smiley said the difficulties of teaching during the pandemic combined with the state takeover of Providence schools has taken a toll on teachers.

“I’ve heard from so many teachers in the last six months who tell me the joy has been sucked out of the jobs,” he said. “Our teachers feel like they have whiplash from the constant change in the school system.”

Every couple of years, a new superintendent takes over Providence schools, launching a new plan, but soon that person is gone and the process begins all over again, he said. By contrast, Massachusetts has stuck with its educational plan for 20 years, producing results, he said.

“The most important thing we can do is provide some stability and continuity for our teachers, for our school system, to both improve the work environment so that we don’t have this many teachers leaving the profession, but also to improve educational outcomes,” Smiley said.

Cuervo said the state takeover of city schools held promise, but it has produced poor results in part because of the pandemic and in part because of the state education department’s “track record of adding multiple layers of bureaucracy.” The answer, he said, is developing a strategy to return control to local authorities.

Last year, Cuervo served as a substitute teacher at Mount Pleasant High School.

“The most disheartening thing I saw was the morale among teachers was incredibly low,” he said. “With the politics that have surrounded the takeover, there is so much acrimony and so much anger and finger-pointing between the different parties, and many thoughtful, caring teachers feel they have been caught in that crossfire.”

Cuervo said he’d like to see Providence diversify the teacher ranks by creating a homebuyer assistance program for teachers and other city employees. Providence no longer has a residency requirement for employees, but it can have a program to help people afford down payments, he said.

“That would be incredibly helpful to have folks who not only are vested professionally in their communities but also have a personal stake as taxpayers, as neighbors,” he said. “They are going to run into their students and families at the market. I think there is a lot of value in that.”

The candidates also named their favorite city parks.

LaFortune said Roger Williams Park was her family’s “backyard” when she was growing up, and she also loves Billy Taylor Park and Lippitt Memorial Park.

Smiley said he and his husband run through India Point Park four or five mornings a week, and he said Providence should be proud to be one of the first cities where every resident lives within a 10 minute walk of a public park.

Cuervo said Roger Williams Park served as his family’s “backyard” for 17 years, and he now serves on the Roger Williams Park Conservancy board of directors.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.