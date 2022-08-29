🗳️ A great way to track early voting in Rhode Island

As of Friday at 4:45 p.m., we know that 18,590 mail ballot applications were approved (which means the actual ballots have been sent out) statewide. As you would expect, Providence, the largest city, has the most mail ballot applications, at 4,541.

The page allows you to follow mail ballot applications and early voting numbers in near-real time. And since you can track turnout by precinct, it could totally give you an edge in the Rhode Map Primary Pick’em Contest since candidates will run stronger in some precincts than others.

The rest of the world has Wordle. If Rhode Islanders want to stay busy for the next two weeks, you should check out the new early voting tracker published by the secretary of state’s office.

Advertisement

Warwick, East Providence, and Cranston are the only other cities with more than 1,000 approved mail ballot applications, while New Shoreham, Foster, West Greenwich, Little Compton, Hopkinton, Jamestown, Richmond, Exeter, Scituate, and Glocester all have fewer than 100 approved applications.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Those numbers could change because they’re based on the information the secretary of state’s office gets from local boards of canvassers.

The tracker also has early voting numbers (yes, you can vote now), and East Providence is the early leader in the clubhouse for current votes.

So far, 283 East Providence residents have voted, compared to 190 in Providence, 160 in Cranston, 127 in Warwick, and 109 in Portsmouth. All told, 2,125 Rhode Island residents voted early between Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

These numbers obviously will continue to grow over the next two weeks, and they’ll give us an early indicator of voter enthusiasm heading into the election. Of course, there’s no exact science for determining who benefits from these results, but you can bet that won’t stop every campaign from claiming momentum.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.