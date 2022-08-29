Have a mail ballot sitting at home? Here’s what you need to do to make your vote count in the Mass. primary

Because of the upcoming Labor Day holiday and possible delays on the part of the US Postal Service, Galvin said it’s safer to hand-deliver the ballot, as opposed to dropping it in the mail.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin advises that you fill it out and take it to a secure drop box, early voting site, or your local city or town hall before 8 p.m. on Sept. 6. if you want it to be counted for the state primary election.

Have a mail-in ballot sitting on your kitchen table or tacked up on your refrigerator?

“We are concerned that as time ticks away here, voters will find themselves in a difficult situation,” he said in an interview. “Our goal is to make sure that every vote that is cast is counted.”

So far, about 38 percent of the 682,881 voters who received mail ballots have sent them back — and officials have received them —to be counted.

Voters can find their local elections offices and drop boxes on Galvin’s website, which also has a tool to find early voting times and locations in all 351 cities and towns. Those who already voted by mail can track the status of their ballot online.

Voters should not deliver their mail ballot to their local polling place on election day.

Voters who want to vote by mail and have still not applied must turn in applications at their local election offices no later than 5 p.m. Monday. If voters send their application by mail, it will not be delivered in time.

Last-minute applicants can use the state’s online ballot application system to request a ballot.

“Do not trust it to the mail at this point,” Galvin said.

Over the weekend, 9,956 voters cast ballots statewide, according to a spokeswoman for Galvin. Between those ballots and the ones returned by mail so far, 271,978 ballots have been cast — roughly 5 percent of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters.

