‘It sounds like I don’t want to vote for either of them’: Controversy defines Suffolk DA’s race

Revelations that Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, a former public defender, was twice investigated — though never charged — for possible sexual assault as a teenager have rocked city politics. Meanwhile, District Attorney Kevin Hayden continues to face questions and criticism after a Boston Globe investigation exposed a coverup by Transit Police officers that raised questions about how prosecutors handled the case.

With little more than a week to go before primary day, voters find themselves contemplating two Suffolk district attorney candidates buffeted by controversy. That’s left many local residents changing their minds about the race; still others greeted the whole firestorm with indifference.

Danyell Trolio, a 44-year-old Jamaica Plain resident who works in marketing, inside Galway House, a Jamaica Plain watering hole, late last week offered this unvarnished assessment of the race’s dynamic: “It sounds like I don’t want to vote for either of them.”

At the end of the work week, the drinks flowed inside the Centre Street bar, as did the opinions on an array of topics: the Red Sox woes, the political bent of the local paper of record, the weather, and, yes, the district attorney’s race.

A few barstools down from Trolio, James Michael Cooley was blunt in his opinion.

“I got a daughter, so I could never support Ricardo Arroyo,” he said.

But the woman next to him was quick to interject: “That was alleged!”

Some patrons wanted to know who leaked the details of the sexual assault allegations against Arroyo. One 75-year-old retired state worker from West Roxbury, Vicki Soler, said she was considering voting for Hayden, but in the fallout of the Arroyo allegations, she said she no longer trusted the Suffolk district attorney.

She thought the surfacing of years-old allegations that never culminated in charges was an orchestrated political attack against Arroyo, saying it represented one of the “underhanded, completely crap things politicians do to try to win.” The timing of the story, in the immediate run-up to the primary day, she said, was “fascinating.”

“I was considering him until this nonsense,” she said of Hayden. “And now, no.”

Jon Ball, a 69-year-old who teaches math at UMass Boston, said he always votes for Arroyos when they run for office.

”People do dumb things when they’re kids,” he said. “I did enough dumb things when I was young to never hold it against anybody.”

Alex Hunt, 73, a retired postal worker, admitted he did not know much about Hayden but he would prefer him over Arroyo, given the latter’s recent controversy.

“The sexual assault thing just kind of bothers me,” he said.

Other voters shrug at the political maelstroms shaping the race. For instance, in Roslindale Village Friday afternoon, more than 20 people approached by a reporter said they were unaware of the details of the race. For many, when they were asked who they preferred, the reply came back: “Who’s running?” For the handful who did know the candidates, they were fuzzy on the details of the allegations facing both candidates.

In the heart of Roxbury, too, some residents discussed the district attorney’s race with an air of indifference. One owner of a mom-and-pop business who declined to be named said they weren’t following the race closely, because as a person of color, they’ve always viewed “law and order” with healthy skepticism.

Others, when asked about the race, didn’t know much about the ongoing squabble, or even what a district attorney’s job entailed. But some in Nubian Square agreed on one thing. Whoever the county elected this fall would have serious consequences for the neighborhood’s residents of color, who are more likely to fall prey to the flawed criminal justice system.

”They still work for the Black and brown communities,” said Supreme Richardson, 58, a community activist and former Boston NAACP 3rd vice president.

Richardson said he didn’t consider Arroyo’s unearthed allegations “too much of a smear” because the alleged incidents occurred in his late teens.

”After 18, you reconcile, and you’re an adult now,” Richardson, who calls himself a friend of the Arroyo family, said. “You know right from wrong.”

On the other hand, Richardson said Hayden’s alleged police coverup sets off “major red flags to people of color.”

He said the candidates’ political jabs have made it hard to understand what vision each is offering to voters.

”Most of it has been back-and-forth with their rhetoric,” he said. “But if we put you in office, what will you do for the community?”





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.