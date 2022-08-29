Man arrested in Somerset after violent office incident

Patricio will be summonsed to court at a later date, police said.

James Patricio, 36, of Fall River, is facing a half-dozen charges in connection with the incident, including assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in attempt to disarm a police officer, and malicious destruction of property under $1,200, Somerset police said in a statement Monday evening.

A man is facing charges in connection with a violent incident Saturday at a Somerset office in which a toaster and a microwave oven were thrown and police were attacked, officials said Monday.

Somerset police received a call Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. reporting that a person was destroying an office inside a business at 1166 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, according to the statement.

The business owner directed arriving officers to an office and a person, later identified as Patricio, police said.

He “was yelling loudly and officers could see numerous items that had been thrown around the office, including a microwave and a toaster,” police said.

Patricio then allegedly “entered a bathroom adjacent to the office, where he continued screaming and behaving irrationally despite officers’ commands,” according to the statement.

Police said officers used a Taser after Patricio allegedly charged at them. It wasn’t “immediately effective,” they said, and in a struggle afterward, Patricio tried unsuccessfully to take an officer’s gun from its holster, police said.

Officers then backed off to prevent further escalation, the statement said, and attempted to continue with verbal commands to get Patricio to cooperate in his arrest.

He allegedly continued to damage items in the office and bathroom, so police again used a Taser and “on the second attempt the Taser enabled officers to get [Patricio] into a position that he could be handcuffed, even though he continued to struggle,” the statement said.

Patricio was secured to a stretcher by police officers and Somerset Fire Department Ambulance personnel, and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. Neither he nor the officers were injured in the incident.

“I am grateful for the training and professionalism of the officers who responded to this call involving an individual who was behaving both violently and irrationally,” Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said in the statement. “Somerset Police Officers are trained to use restraint, and to use their extensive training to effect arrests with the least amount of force possible, and these officers did an excellent job of bringing this situation under control without anyone being injured.”

