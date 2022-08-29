Man sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison following 2020 standoff in Hingham

Yahtues was also sentenced to three years of probation, prosecutors said. The judge added the conditions that he get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation, follow all recommendations of the Probation Department, and stay away from the Hingham Shipyard area, according to the statement.

Pharaoh Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton to possession of a firearm, being an armed career criminal Level II, and two counts of attempted assault and battery by means of a firearm, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday night.

A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with authorities in Hingham in 2020 was sentenced Monday to serve 12 to 13 years in state prison after he entered guilty pleas in the case, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Yahtues’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday night.

On Jan. 25, 2020, Hingham police officers went to an HMS Fitzroy Drive address after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance, prosecutors said.

“The 911 caller was told to barricade himself in a bedroom, as Yahtues told police, ‘I have a gun with hollow tips, and I’m going to start shooting through these walls at you,’” the statement said.

A woman and two children had also been inside the apartment, but were able to get out and talk to responding officers when they arrived, the Globe reported in 2020.

A METRO-LEC SWAT and crisis negotiation team went to the scene. The apartment building was evacuated, and the 911 caller was rescued by the Hingham Fire Department by ladder truck, the statement said.

Shots were fired from the apartment window as the SWAT team maintained a perimeter, and an unexploded device was also later thrown, prosecutors said.

“Yahtues took pictures of police with his cell phone to see their positions, and an apparent firework or other explosive device was thrown out of a window, but did not detonate,” the statement said.

Advertisement

He then allegedly fired a second time toward a “bear cat” vehicle that two METRO-LEC officers were standing behind, prosecutors said.

Yahtues surrendered to police after several hours of negotiations, prosecutors said.

A 9 mm gun was found in one of the apartment’s ceiling vents and a spent 9 mm casing was found on the floor, the statement said. The casing was matched to the gun after both items were tested, according to prosecutors.

The incident was investigated by Hingham police and the METRO-LEC SWAT team, which included Holbrook and Norwood police, the ATF, and State Police, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.