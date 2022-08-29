Pawtucket, R.I., man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

In March, a jury found Aponte guilty of one count of first-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree child molestation, and one count of simple assault. The jury reached its verdict after about four hours of deliberation following a six-day trial.

Superior Court Justice Daniel A. Procaccini sentenced Milton Aponte, 43, to life at the Adult Correctional Institutions, plus an additional 20 years to serve for violating a previously imposed sentence.

PROVIDENCE — A man from Pawtucket was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 between 2012 and 2018, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office on Monday.

“Sexual assaults against children at the hands of a ‘trusted’ adult remain an ongoing, devastating problem in Rhode Island — we have charged more than 400 such cases over the last five years alone,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement. “We are reminded time and time again that behind that astounding number, in every case, is a child, one child, who has had the courage to come forward and confront someone who has violated them in a devastating way.”

The unnamed victim came forward in 2018 and investigators from the Pawtucket Police Department found she had been abused multiple times from the time she was 8 to 12 years old, according to Neronha’s office. Aponte knew his victim and assaulted her at “several locations” in Pawtucket, Neronha’s office said.

“In this case, a very brave child spoke up, and in doing so has ensured that this defendant will be unable to victimize anyone else ever again,” Neronha said. “All of us owe her and her family a lasting debt of gratitude.”

Detectives Ray Doran, Carrie Hormanski, and Jonathan Gagnon of the Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore and Special Assistant Attorney General Alison Bittl of the Office of the Attorney General led the prosecution of the case.

