Pedestrian killed in Everett crash identified as Chelsea man

State Police on Monday identified a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Everett over the weekend.
Emergency personnel responded to Revere Beach Parkway at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday, and found 53-year-old Oscar J. Portillo of Chelsea in the roadway, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. Portillo was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said Portillo had been struck by a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan in the westbound right lane, just west of Vine Street. The vehicle’s driver, a 46-year-old Lynn man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.
Advertisement
No charges have been filed against the driver, Procopio said. The investigation is ongoing.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.