Rolling out the red carpet: how one Mass. charter school greeted students on their first day

L ike many other campuses reopening school this week, the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School gave students a warm welcome Monday. Educators and staff cheered on students as they walked down a red carpet while heading into the school during its annual Red Carpet First Day of School Welcome. Here is a look at how it went. A student walked the red carpet at Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School alongside the cheers educators during the annual Red Carpet First Day of School Welcome.
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Students were cheered on by Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School educators and staff during the annual Red Carpet First Day of School Welcome.
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Marquese McGauley, center, was greeted by Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School educators and staff as he arrived for his first day of eighth grade. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Ninth grader Guerlie Francois, center, stopped to hug a staff member as she arrived for the first day of school at the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Sixth grade student Kaydrian Cepeda waved as he passed cheering educators and staff during the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School's annual Red Carpet First Day.
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Jaza Brewington stopped to hug one of the staff members at Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School as she made her way down the red carpet for her first day of seventh grade. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Thanks Rejouis, right, kissed her son, Percy Dubuisson, as he made his way into the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School for his first day of sixth grade. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Techelyne Auguste, right, turns to greet a friend on her first day of eight grade at the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School.
