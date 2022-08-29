State Police identify Everett man, 22, killed in predawn Chelsea crash; looking for second car

State Police on Monday identified the 22-year-old Everett man who was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday in Chelsea and said the agency is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a blue sedan that may have been involved in the fatal crash.
In a statement, the agency identified the victim as Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus and said anyone with information on the blue sedan “is encouraged to contact State Police Revere at 781-284-0038.”
State Police said troopers had received reports around 2:20 a.m.Sunday of a rollover crash on Route 1 north at Route 16 in Chelsea.
Advertisement
“The Chelsea Police and Fire Departments preceded the troopers on scene and located a vehicle on its side with the operator, a 22-year-old man from Everett, outside of the vehicle suffering serious injuries,” the statement said. “Subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350Z, had struck the median barrier and rolled over with two occupants inside.”
Maldonado-Lemus was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, a 22-year-old Malden woman, suffered “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Mass. General Hospital, according to the statement.
State Police also tweeted about the case Monday.
“We responded to a fatal crash on Rt 1 #Chelsea yesterday morning,” the agency tweeted at 2:15 p.m. Monday. “Troopers located one vehicle, w/ driver deceased and passenger w/serious injuries. A second vehicle, a blue sedan, may have been involved. If you have any info, pls call us at 781-284-0038.”
We responded to a fatal crash on Rt 1 #Chelsea yesterday morning. Troopers located one vehicle, w/ driver deceased and passenger w/serious injuries. A second vehicle, a blue sedan, may have been involved. If you have any info, pls call us at 781-284-0038. https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 29, 2022
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.