State Police identify Everett man, 22, killed in predawn Chelsea crash; looking for second car

State Police on Monday identified the 22-year-old Everett man who was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday in Chelsea and said the agency is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a blue sedan that may have been involved in the fatal crash.

In a statement, the agency identified the victim as Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus and said anyone with information on the blue sedan “is encouraged to contact State Police Revere at 781-284-0038.”

State Police said troopers had received reports around 2:20 a.m.Sunday of a rollover crash on Route 1 north at Route 16 in Chelsea.