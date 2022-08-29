A suspect is in custody in July killing of Providence teen

Ger’Vontae Tilson, 15, was found unresponsive in a driveway near 39-41 Wallace Street on July 23. He died from his injuries there, according to police.

PROVIDENCE — A person was taken into custody in the shooting that lead to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Providence in July, police confirmed Monday. Providence police Major David Lapatin told the Globe Monday morning that the department will not be releasing any additional information, including the suspect’s name, at this time.

“Ger’Vontae was intelligent, brave, talented, loving, kind-hearted and extremely loved. He loved basketball, making music which he was so good at, and being a goofball,” his parents wrote on a GoFundMe they started to help with funeral expenses. Since July, they’ve raised more than $11,000. “His laugh was contagious. His smile and eyes would light up the darkest room.”

Tilson lived with his parents in Johnston and West Warwick and police told reporters days after the murder that Tilson was accompanied by two adults when he was killed. At the time, Lapatin said he did not believe they were related to the boy.

“As far as an assailant... We think one, maybe two, or more. We’re still working that today. It does appear to be targeted,” said Lapatin, who declined to answer questions from the Globe about the firearm that was used during a July 25 press conference.

Tilson was heading into the 10th grade this fall.

During a vigil in July, his mother Marisol Tilson, was heard shouting out, “He had a baby on the way.”

