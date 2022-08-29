fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tewksbury man, 79, dies after being hit by vehicle in Wilmington

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated August 29, 2022, 20 minutes ago

A 79-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in a Wilmington parking lot on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Tewksbury man was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he later died, Wilmington police said in a statement. The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Police officers and the Wilmington Fire Department went at about 1:22 p.m. to the parking lot at 211 Lowell St. after receiving a report of a man hit by a vehicle while walking in the lot, police said.

The 60-year-old Reading woman who was driving the vehicle remained at the crash scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Wilmington police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, according to the statement.

No further information was immediately available.

