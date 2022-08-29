Tewksbury man, 79, dies after being hit by vehicle in Wilmington

A 79-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in a Wilmington parking lot on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Tewksbury man was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, where he later died, Wilmington police said in a statement. The man’s identity was not immediately released.

Police officers and the Wilmington Fire Department went at about 1:22 p.m. to the parking lot at 211 Lowell St. after receiving a report of a man hit by a vehicle while walking in the lot, police said.