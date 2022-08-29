Transit Police arrest man for allegedly punching out trolley window; had warrant for assault to murder

A 33-year-old Dorchester man with open warrants for numerous crimes, including assault to murder, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly punched out an MBTA trolley window, according to Transit Police.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers went to the MBTA’s Mattapan station, where a trolley operator reported that a man, later identified as Jhovan Louis-Jeune,had punched out the window without provocation at the Milton station along the Mattapan Line, police said.