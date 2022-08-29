Transit Police arrest man for allegedly punching out trolley window; had warrant for assault to murder

A 33-year-old Dorchester man with open warrants for numerous crimes, including assault to murder, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly punched out an MBTA trolley window, according to Transit Police.
Around 1:40 p.m., officers went to the MBTA’s Mattapan station, where a trolley operator reported that a man, later identified as Jhovan Louis-Jeune,had punched out the window without provocation at the Milton station along the Mattapan Line, police said.
The operator gave police a description of Louis-Jeune, who was later arrested while trying to board a trolley at the Milton station, police said.
Louis-Jeune had open warrants issued from Quincy District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery, from Dorchester District Court for assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and from Brockton District Court for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, vandalism, and shoplifting and larceny, police said.
