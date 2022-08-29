In wake of allegations, Ed Flynn strips Ricardo Arroyo of council vice presidency, chairmanships

In a Monday letter to the city clerk, Flynn said the move is “what I believe to be in the best interest of the Boston City Council as a legislative body.” Flynn said he has “decided to temporarily readjust committee assignments for the next sixty days. At that time, I will reassess this decision with all available information.”

Flynn rescinded his endorsement of Arroyo in the Suffolk district attorney’s race last week, after revelations that Arroyo was twice investigated — though never charged — for possible sexual assault as a teenager. Arroyo has denied that he ever assaulted anyone.

In the wake of allegations that have rocked city politics, Boston City Council President Ed Flynn Monday stripped Councilor Ricardo Arroyo of his council vice presidency and a pair of key chairmanships of council committees, according to documents filed with the city clerk’s office.

Attached to his letter is a listing of all council committee assignments, showing that Arroyo is no longer chair of the committee on government operations, which examines proposed laws that affect city departments, commissions, and agencies; he also is no longer listed as the vice chair of the whole council. Arroyo also was stripped of his chairmanship of the council’s redistricting committee.

In a text to a Globe reporter on Monday, Flynn declined to expound upon his letter. Whether the move will bring delays to some important pieces of council business remains to be seen. Arroyo leads the committees in charge not only of the council redistricting process, but also a proposal to give pay raises to a number of top city employees.

Flynn’s letter comes days after news broke that City Councilor Frank Baker is demanding documents from city authorities related to the Arroyo scandal. Baker’s request to Mayor Michelle Wu, seeks all relevant police reports, school safety reports, documents from the police Sexual Assault Unit, restraining or stay-away orders, victim statements, and communications between Boston Public Schools, police, the Arroyo family, and their representatives.

The Globe reported last week that police reports show that Arroyo, 34, of Hyde Park, was investigated over possible sexual assaults when he was 18 and 19. Boston police and the district attorney’s office investigated both sets of claims, and closed each after several months without charges, officials said.

In a statement Friday night, Arroyo said that he had already requested the files from police, “with redactions to protect the privacy of the complainants, and I fully support this effort as well.”

“I have said that since the Globe informed me of their existence,” Arroyo said in the statement. “I know that the release of all the documents — including the ones that have been intentionally withheld by those who illegally leaked them — will confirm that the allegations were determined to be unfounded.”

This developing story will be updated. Emma Platoff of Globe staff contributed to this report.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.