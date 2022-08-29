2 killed in Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead, police say

Authorities said police responded to multiple 911 calls at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04 p.m.

The person believed to be the shooter was found dead inside the Safeway store, Bend Police said in a statement.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A person entered a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening and fatally shot two people, authorities said.

Police said at least one shooter was firing shots in the parking lot, entered the Safeway and shot one person inside the entrance. The shooter continued firing inside the store, fatally shooting another person.

Police found the suspected shooter deceased inside the Safeway. Authorities said it did not appear police fired any shots.

No additional details were immediately available.

Bend is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon.