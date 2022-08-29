Capitol rioter gets 4-year prison term

“One look at Pruitt, and the leader of Senator Schumer’s security detail immediately saw the threat and hustled the 70-year-old senator down a hallway, having to change their evacuation route on a dime,” Assistant US Attorney Alexis Loeb wrote in a court filing ahead of Monday’s hearing.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a member of Congress during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters, according to federal prosecutors.

A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Monday to more than four years in prison for storming the US Capitol, where he encountered Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt to four years and seven months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, according to Bill Miller, spokesman for the US attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors had recommended a five-year prison sentence for Pruitt, a Silver Spring, Md., resident who has worked as a bartender and personal trainer. They described him as an aspiring Proud Boys member whose intimidating figure made him an “ideal recruit” for the group on Jan. 6.

The leader of Schumer’s security detail told the FBI that their encounter with Pruitt was a harrowing, unforgettable moment. Pruitt was advancing and only seconds from reaching Schumer when the security detail turned and ran with the senator away from an elevator and back down a ramp, detail members said.

Pruitt and other prospects and recruits of the local Proud Boys chapter often used encrypted communications to discuss storming the Capitol, civil war, and confrontations with police, according to prosecutors. They said Pruitt wanted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6.

“He personally forced a 70-year-old Senator to run and find another path to safety. Among all the rioters who stormed theCapitol, it is a notorious distinction,” Loeb wrote.

Defense attorney Robert Jenkins Jr. said Pruitt saw the security detail but didn’t recognize Schumer, now Senate majority leader, at the time of the encounter.

“It’s not as though that Mr. Pruitt ran toward the detail or made any threatening posture toward them. He noticed that they were there. They went down a hallway. Mr. Pruitt went in a different direction,” Jenkins said after the sentencing hearing.

Jenkins had sought a three-year prison sentence for Pruitt. The defense lawyer said he believes the 55-month sentence is disproportionately higher than other Capitol rioter cases, given that Pruitt wasn’t armed and didn’t assault any police officers.

More than 240 riot defendants have been sentenced, mostly for misdemeanor offenses. Only four of them have received longerprison sentences than Pruitt, and all four of those had been convicted of assaulting or obstructing law enforcement officers.

WASHINGTON POST

Judge denies Georgia governor’s bid to quash subpoena

The judge presiding over the Georgia grand jury investigation into possible election interference by Donald Trump and his allies on Monday denied a motion from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to quash a subpoena requiring him to testify.

However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney also delayed Kemp’s appearance before the grand jury until ‘’some date soon after’' Election Day in November. Kemp, a Republican who is running for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams, has alleged that the investigation is politically motivated.

McBurney had previously expressed skepticism over arguments from Republicans that the prosecution, led by a Democratic district attorney, was politically motivated.

‘’It is not my space’' to focus on politics, McBurney said last week as lawyers for Kemp argued that the subpoena had already become a political issue this election season. ‘’I don’t think it is the right forum’' to debate the political ramifications of the case, said the judge.

The legal maneuvering is the latest sign of tension between prosecutors and high-profile witnesses in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s expansive criminal probe of alleged election interference by Trump and his allies.

Last week, a federal appeals court temporarily paused an order that would have required Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican from South Carolina, to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating Republican efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Graham had formally appealed a judge’s order requiring him to testify last week, saying doing so would cause ‘’irreparable harm’' that would be ‘’in contravention of his constitutional immunity.’’

After seeking repeated delays, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer, testified for six hours last earlier this month. The panel has also heard testimony from Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff, Republican Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, state lawmakers and local election workers.

WASHINGTON POST

Graham predicts “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted

Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday that there would be ‘’riots in the street’' if former president Donald Trump is prosecuted for taking classified government documents to his private Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving the White House.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, twice made a ‘’riots in the street’' remark during an appearance on Fox News’s ‘’Sunday Night in America’' as he launched into a broader commentary against what he perceived to be a two-tiered justice system tilted against the former president.

‘’There is a double standard when it comes to Trump,’’ Graham said, contrasting the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago to the agency’s probe of his political rivals, including Hillary Clinton for her use of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state, and President Biden’s son Hunter. (Hunter Biden is under investigation for tax liabilities, though Graham and other Republicans regularly say the FBI should probe his overseas business dealings.)

‘’And I’ll say this: If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle . . . there will be riots in the street,’’ Graham said.

Graham’s comments drew rebukes from critics who called Graham’s remarks ‘’irresponsible’' and ‘’shameful.’’

In response to a question from The Washington Post, Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop described the senator’s comments as ‘’predicting/forecasting what he thinks will happen.’’

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, a nonpartisan think tank, chastised Graham for his remarks on Twitter.

‘’[Graham’s] prediction that violence may follow any prosecution of the former Potus may not qualify legally as incitement but it is irresponsible all the same as it will be seen by some as a call for violence,’’ he wrote. ‘’Public officials are obligated to call for the rule of law.’’

Others viewed the senator’s words as more threat than prognostication. Former Illinois Republican congressman Joe Walsh, a Tea Party adherent turned frequent Trump critic, called Graham ‘’shameful’' and a ‘’coward,’’ writing on Twitter that ‘’threats of violence should NEVER stop the pursuit of justice. NEVER.’’

Trump, meanwhile, gave a tacit endorsement of Graham’s message, posting the Fox News interview without comment to his Truth Social platform late Sunday.

Threats against the FBI have surged since agents searched Trump’s safe at his South Florida resort Aug. 8. The search led agents to recover a trove of documents, many of which had ‘’among the most sensitive secrets we hold,’’ people involved in the search told The Post.

WASHINGTON POST