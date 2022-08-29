Government to suspend program that distributed hundreds of millions of free, at-home COVID-19 tests

Need to stock up on COVID-19 tests? You have until Friday to order rapid, at-home tests from the federal government at no cost to you.
Officials are planning to suspend the program, which has mailed out hundreds of millions of tests, citing funding issues.
“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” says a note that was added in recent days to the free testing program’s website.
A senior Biden administration official told NBC News that the program could make a comeback if Congress allocates funding.
“If Congress provides funding, we will expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through covidtests.gov,” the official told NBC. “Until then, we believe reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best course.”
“The administration has been clear about our urgent COVID-19 response funding needs,” the official said. “We have warned that congressional inaction would force unacceptable tradeoffs and harm our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response — and that the consequences would likely worsen over time.”
The program began in January when the country was in the grip of the initial Omicron surge. In mid-May, the White House said that over 70 million households had ordered tests and about 350 million tests had been distributed. USA Today reports that more than 600 million tests have now been distributed.