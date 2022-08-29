Government to suspend program that distributed hundreds of millions of free, at-home COVID-19 tests

Need to stock up on COVID-19 tests? You have until Friday to order rapid, at-home tests from the federal government at no cost to you.

Officials are planning to suspend the program, which has mailed out hundreds of millions of tests, citing funding issues.

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” says a note that was added in recent days to the free testing program’s website.