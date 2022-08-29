James Webb Space Telescope detects carbon dioxide in atmosphere of exoplanet, NASA reports

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has found the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system, NASA says.
The telescope found the carbon dioxide around a gas giant planet, WASP-39b, which is orbiting a Sun-like star 700 light-years away, NASA said in a statement. A gas giant is a planet mostly composed of helium and/or hydrogen, with a solid core.
The discovery “provides important insights into the composition and formation” of WASP-39b as well as “offers evidence that in the future Webb may be able to detect and measure carbon dioxide” in the atmospheres of smaller “rocky” planets, which have solid surfaces, the space agency said.
Natalie Batalha, of the University of California Santa Cruz, who led the team of astrophysicists in the research, said in the statement, “Detecting such a clear signal of carbon dioxide on WASP-39b bodes well for the detection of atmospheres on smaller, terrestrial-size planets.”
The researchers posted a preprint of their work on the Web. It has been accepted for publication by the journal Nature, NASA said.
The researchers found the carbon dioxide by examining the light coming from WASP-39b’s star as the planet passed in front of it, using the Webb Telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph, the agency said
“As soon as the data appeared on my screen, the whopping carbon dioxide feature grabbed me,” Zafar Rustamkulov, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University and team member, said in the statement. “It was a special moment, crossing an important threshold in exoplanet sciences.”
The Webb Telescope launched on Christmas Day 2021. The infrared observatory is orbiting the Sun about 1 million miles from Earth. It has produced stunning images and a series of preliminary discoveries.
