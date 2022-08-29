James Webb Space Telescope detects carbon dioxide in atmosphere of exoplanet, NASA reports

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has found the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system, NASA says.

The telescope found the carbon dioxide around a gas giant planet, WASP-39b, which is orbiting a Sun-like star 700 light-years away, NASA said in a statement. A gas giant is a planet mostly composed of helium and/or hydrogen, with a solid core.

The discovery “provides important insights into the composition and formation” of WASP-39b as well as “offers evidence that in the future Webb may be able to detect and measure carbon dioxide” in the atmospheres of smaller “rocky” planets, which have solid surfaces, the space agency said.