Justice Dept. has reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

On Saturday, Judge Aileen M. Cannon of US District Court for the Southern District of Florida suggested she was leaning toward the appointment of a special master to look at the materials taken by federal agents from Mar-a-Lago. She ordered the Justice Department to respond by Tuesday and share a complete list of documents, some of them highly classified, taken in the search Aug. 8.

The disclosure, which came in a court filing Monday, is based on the government’s initial analysis of the materials. It came as Trump’s lawyers pressed a federal judge in Florida to order the appointment of an outside expert, known as a special master, to review the trove of highly sensitive documents seized in a search of Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s private club and residence.

The Justice Department has set aside documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate potentially covered by attorney-client privilege, a maneuver that might make his efforts to have an independent arbiter review the materials unnecessary.

Trump’s request for a special master — which was filed far later than is typical — is significant because it could provide his legal team with an opportunity to contest the government’s seizure of specific documents whose ownership, and possibly classification levels, they see as being in dispute.

Advertisement

But the Justice Department’s three-page filing Monday, noting that its review of the materials was completed, threw up a significant obstacle to that request. In the filing, lawyers at the department disclosed that its privilege review team had finished its assessment of the documents and set aside “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client information,” a requirement that was mandated by the original search warrant issued by a federal magistrate judge in Florida this month.

A deeper “classification review” of the intelligence implications of Trump’s retention of government documents by the FBI and the director of national intelligence is continuing, the filing revealed. The government affidavit, filed to justify the search, revealed concerns in the intelligence community that Trump’s possession of highly classified materials could compromise “clandestine human sources” collecting information overseas.

Advertisement

In both court papers and public statements, Trump and his lawyers have argued that some of the material seized at Mar-a-Lago could be protected by executive privilege, a vestige of his service as president. But legal scholars and some judges have expressed skepticism that former presidents can unilaterally assert executive privilege over records from their time in the White House. That power, the scholars and judges say, generally resides with the current president.

While Trump and his legal team have advanced arguments about executive privilege, most of the cases they cited in their filing asking for a special master concerned independent reviews of seized documents for those shielded by attorney-client privilege.

The case involving Trump’s attempt to get a special master has been hindered from the start by sloppy legal work and unusual procedures. That has happened, in part, because the request for a special master was filed separately from a matter it is deeply entwined with: the court fight over unsealing portions of the warrant affidavit used to justify the search of Mar-a-Lago.

Last week, after receiving an initial attempt by Trump’s lawyers to request a special master, Cannon asked them, in a rare rebuke, to send her clarifications about what precisely they were asking for and why she should handle the case and not Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who handled the unsealing of the warrant.

Advertisement

Then, after she received a supplemental filing from Trump’s legal team answering her questions, Cannon took the unusual step of issuing a document that signaled her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master even before she sought the Justice Department’s opinion on the matter or held a hearing on the questions. A hearing is set to take place Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In advance of the hearing, the Justice Department is also expected to file Tuesday a detailed inventory of the materials seized. But that list, which will go into greater depth than the nominal description in the search warrant that was unsealed this month, will be filed under seal.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and the department’s leaders have yet to decide if they will seek to unseal that document, according to officials.

Cannon will now have access to the government’s own assessment of the materials, and she could have the information needed to rule on requests by Trump’s team to exclude individual documents.