Capitalism thrives (democracy not required)

In her Aug. 23 op-ed, “Corporations, you’re either part of the effort to secure democracy or dismantle it. Choose,” Claudine Schneider, a former Republican US representative from Rhode Island, says that corporations have much incentive to preserve democracy, and writes, “Capitalism cannot exist without a democracy.” Perhaps she is unaware of the autocratic capitalistic countries of China, Hungary, Singapore, Chile, and Turkey. Capitalism thrived among many South American dictatorships in the 20th century and in Nazi Germany.

Corporations are happy to play along with any government that will give them free rein to do their business. It’s up to voters to preserve democracy. Corporations aren’t going to help with that. They have no financial incentive to do so.