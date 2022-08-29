Endorsement of Galvin draws counter views

Bill Galvin has been an excellent “peacetime” secretary of state and has served the Commonweath of Massachusetts with integrity for decades. Unfortunately, peacetime ended when the culture wars came after the right to vote. The times require a “wartime” secretary of state.

Re “A final term for Bill Galvin” (Endorsement, Aug. 25): Politicians rarely have the opportunity to pick their successor the way their counterparts can in business.

This is not the moment for a ‘peacetime’ secretary of state

The culture wars require a secretary of state who has demonstrated a commitment to fighting for the disenfranchised, the marginalized, and those least able to fight for themselves. That person would not only have an impact in Massachusetts but would also be able to lean in and help fellow secretaries of state across the country.

Tanisha Sullivan, head of the NAACP’s Boston branch, is unequivocally the right person for the job, the right fighter for the times, and the candidate to vote for.

If the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth were a company and Galvin its CEO, it would be his good fortune, and ours, to be able to pass the baton to Sullivan.

Kevin Saba

Newburyport





Sullivan would work tirelessly to boost voter participation

I am shocked by your endorsement of one final term for incumbent Secretary of State Bill Galvin. He indicated in 2018 that that would be his last race. His Democratic challenger, Tanisha Sullivan, is qualified, dynamic, and proactive. She would work tirelessly to bring up voter participation while Galvin only moves to catch up on voting reforms.

I am 74. I think we need leadership from younger officials. They have a deeper stake in the future. They are also more tuned in to the changing world. Sullivan is 47 years old. Galvin has been in office for 28 years and will be 72 in September. I thank him for his service, but it’s time for him to go.

Richard Howard

Winchester