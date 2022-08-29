Madison Park deserves no less than commitment to excellence

It is amazing that Bostonians have so much recent passion and energy for a school that has longed for such support for so long (“Let’s make Madison Park the powerhouse school it can be,” Opinion, Aug. 22). When we began the Humphrey Center journey in 1980 that ultimately became part of Madison Park High School, we had hopes and dreams and offered good solid programs for our students. We reached out and secured relationships with businesses, unions, and colleges to reinforce and cement that solid programming. Our students were our priority, and that was 40 years ago.
The years since brought staff changes as well as new Boston Public Schools administrations that affected funding, which had an impact on equipment acquisition and dampened the passion for the priorities and quest of the best vocational educational facility in Massachusetts.
I only hope the decision makers in the City of Boston realize the importance of our vocational-technical programming for our high schoolers and adults and implement the programs that our constituents deserve and our partners are ably capable of making happen. I present a challenge to these stakeholders for excellence and change. We deserve no less.
Joseph J. Smith
Hyde Park
The writer was among administrators who worked on the designing and opening of the Humphrey Occupational Resource Center, which merged with Madison Park High School in 1989.