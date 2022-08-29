Madison Park deserves no less than commitment to excellence

It is amazing that Bostonians have so much recent passion and energy for a school that has longed for such support for so long (“Let’s make Madison Park the powerhouse school it can be,” Opinion, Aug. 22). When we began the Humphrey Center journey in 1980 that ultimately became part of Madison Park High School, we had hopes and dreams and offered good solid programs for our students. We reached out and secured relationships with businesses, unions, and colleges to reinforce and cement that solid programming. Our students were our priority, and that was 40 years ago.

The years since brought staff changes as well as new Boston Public Schools administrations that affected funding, which had an impact on equipment acquisition and dampened the passion for the priorities and quest of the best vocational educational facility in Massachusetts.