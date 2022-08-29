Public health has long been neglected, underfunded in US

Re “CDC sets plan for ‘ambitious’ overhaul” (Page A1, Aug.18): STAT reporter Helen Branswell hits the nail on the head in the final paragraph of her article. Congress is unlikely to increase the budget for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because the agency is easy to scapegoat. However, the reality is more complex.

Public health has always been neglected and underfunded in America. We spend trillions of dollars on our country’s health care system and military. The CDC’s budget is pitifully small by comparison, and our country lacks a national public health strategy.

We might have prevented many deaths from COVID-19 and slowed the spread of monkeypox if public health were a top priority. The only thing that will stop the next pandemic is something like a Marshall Plan to rebuild our public health system. Such a plan would need a single-payer health care system. It’s time for Americans to hold our elected officials accountable for protecting our health and that of our children.