‘Anything can happen’ as Patriots anxiously approach Tuesday’s roster-cut deadline

There’s a lot of uncertainty for players on the bubble, as they wait to find out if they’ve made the team or, if not, the practice squad. Among those vying for a spot are wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, and special teamer Brenden Schooler.

“I think it’s a lot of anxiety for the players of the team, as you would expect,” Belichick said Monday morning, about 36 hours before all clubs are required to finalize their 53-man rosters. “We have to make 27 roster moves, so that’s a pretty good chunk of players. It’s always a difficult time for them.”

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of the biggest transaction day of the year in the NFL, Patriots coach Bill Belichick recognized the impact of the team’s looming decisions.

“Anything can happen,” Humphrey said. “I put my best foot forward. I feel confident. Whatever happens happens, but I’m confident in what I put out there.”

According to Belichick and Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh, the coaching and scouting staff will spend most of Monday and Tuesday gathering information, evaluating players, and communicating with one another.

In addition to trimming their own roster from 80 to 53, the Patriots will keep an eye on the cuts that take place across the league. Groh likened the situation to constructing a draft board, where he and his staff track potential value.

He acknowledged there’s a “delicate balance” between the internal and external moves.

“We’re not in 31 other buildings,” Groh said. “We’re not in those meetings. We don’t know exactly who’s going to make whose 53-man roster. We’ve got to cast as large of a net as possible, knowing that a lot of these guys, they’re just going to remain with their teams, but we’ve got to be prepared.

“[Director of scouting] Eliot Wolf and [director of pro scouting] Steve Cargile, all the pro guys have put in hours and hours of time trying to make sure we’re on top of all these guys to see any way we can improve our team.”

The Patriots currently have just under $6 million in salary-cap space, which is the fourth-least in the league. Groh said the team knows its ideal amount of cap space to open the season, but he would not share specifics.

Asked if he feels the team has enough room to operate throughout the season, Groh said, “We’ll keep working through that. All those numbers are being crunched. There’s certainly a factor and consideration.”

One potential transaction that could free up space is trading offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. In May 2021, the Patriots exercised Wynn’s fifth-year option, guaranteeing his $10.4 million salary. If they trade him, they can open up nearly that same amount in room.

That being said, starting-caliber tackles are difficult to come by. The Patriots may struggle to find a serviceable option to replace Wynn if he were traded, given Yodny Cajuste’s health and Justin Herron’s inconsistencies. Right guard Michael Onwenu is also a possibility, but that would lead to change on the interior.

“There’s not too many teams in the league that aren’t looking for tackles,” Groh said. “Looking across the league, we feel very fortunate and very confident in those guys going forward. It’s up to them to keep working here. I think they’ve all taken a step under a lot of direction and a lot of hard work from everybody in the building.”

Groh called the trade market “a difficult one to predict.” The same goes for moves made by other teams.

For the Patriots, there are at least a couple of moves to expect.

Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton will likely make the initial 53-man roster and then be moved to injured reserve, allowing him to be activated later in the season. Thornton, who suffered a collarbone injury in the second preseason game, underwent surgery last week to repair a fractured clavicle. His timetable to return is 6-8 weeks.

Running back Ty Montgomery could follow a similar trajectory, after he was carted to the locker room during the preseason finale against the Raiders with an ankle injury. Montgomery traveled from Las Vegas to New England with the team, but he did not practice Monday. Belichick has not shared any updates on his status.

Regardless of what transactions take place Tuesday, Belichick and Groh both stressed their goal is to assemble the most competitive group possible. But Belichick also noted that Tuesday is just the beginning.

“I don’t think you really know where your team is until you get to about midseason, mid-October,” he said. “What it looks like on paper, what it is in preseason, and what it is in regular season, I don’t think they’re all the same.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.