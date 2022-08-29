fb-pixel Skip to main content
Golf | 67th US Senior Amateur

Boxford’s Frank Vana reaches Round of 32 at US Senior Amateur

From staff and wire reportsUpdated August 29, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Frank Vana, the No. 41 seed from Boxford, Mass., reached the Round of 32 at the 67th US Senior Amateur with victory over No. 24 seed Curtis Skinner, 4 and 3, on Monday at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Frank Vana, the No. 41 seed from Boxford, Mass., defeated No. 24 seed Curtis Skinner, of Lake Bluff, Ill., 4 and 3, on Monday to advance to the Round of 32 at the 67th US Senior Amateur at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.

Vana, the only New England native still alive in the tournament who drew the honor of hitting the first shot of the tournament as a member of the first group to tee off on Saturday, will next face ninth-seeded Paul Simson, of Raleigh, N.C., a 2-up winner over Buddy Allen of Pevely, Mo.

Co-medalists Miles McConnell, of Tampa, Fla., and Jeff Wilson, of Fairfield, Calif., also advanced to the Round of 32.

McConnell defeated Jerry Gunthorpe, of Ovid, Mich., in 19 holes, while Wilson defeated former NFL quarterback Stan Humphries, of Monroe, La., 3 and 2

Humphries was one of five players to earn a spot in the 64-man draw after a 14-man playoff earlier in the day.

