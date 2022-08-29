Boxford’s Frank Vana reaches Round of 32 at US Senior Amateur

Frank Vana, the No. 41 seed from Boxford, Mass., defeated No. 24 seed Curtis Skinner, of Lake Bluff, Ill., 4 and 3, on Monday to advance to the Round of 32 at the 67th US Senior Amateur at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.

Vana, the only New England native still alive in the tournament who drew the honor of hitting the first shot of the tournament as a member of the first group to tee off on Saturday, will next face ninth-seeded Paul Simson, of Raleigh, N.C., a 2-up winner over Buddy Allen of Pevely, Mo.

Co-medalists Miles McConnell, of Tampa, Fla., and Jeff Wilson, of Fairfield, Calif., also advanced to the Round of 32.