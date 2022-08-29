Coaches on opposite sides of the field are best friends off it

In the summer, the duo serve as co-directors for Prep Soccer Academy, training sessions for high school aged boys and girls to prepare for the upcoming season.

These days, the two are both employed in the Brookline Public Schools; both teach history and special ed.

Their relationship started on the soccer field at Wheaton, where Kyle Beaulieu-Jones and Roy Dow were teammates for the Lyons. The pair were resident assistants in the dorms. The two appeared in each other’s wedding.

When the season transitions from summer to fall, however, they are on opposing sidelines. Beaulieu-Jones is entering his eighth season as the boys’ soccer coach at Brookline. Dow is at Bay State Conference rival Newton North.

“[Beaulieu-Jones] is actually my best friend,” said Dow, in his 12th season at North. “Our wives joke about it: The only people we talk to more than each other are our wives.”

“I think we’re both interested in learning,” he added. “We’re friends for a reason. Being people that want to help kids and be around the game and have a positive impact is what drove us to do it.”

And last fall, that drive resulted in the two programs — situated 5.3 miles apart — vying for the Division 1 title in the inaugural statewide tournament, with Brookline surviving, 2-1, in double overtime.

“It enhances our friendship and relationship where we’re not going to let the results affect our friendship,” Beaulieu-Jones said.

“For those 80 minutes during the game, we compete and have fun with it. After the game, we appreciate how hard the kids work and be friends immediately after. Friendships and life are bigger than a soccer game.”

But their matchup underlies the depth and strength of talent in the Bay State Conference on an annual basis. Four of the top nine seeds in the D1 tournament, Needham (No. 2), Newton North (No. 3), Framingham (No. 7), and Brookline (No. 9), were BSC members. And Wellesley, the 27th seed, ousted No. 6 Brockton, 3-1, in the first round.

“Other teams know that they are playing a Bay State team and they want to bring the energy,” said Beaulieu-Jones.

“We’re going to get their best game. They know the success that we have and what our conference is like. That definitely helps for the tournament, having the experience of getting everybody else’s best game. Every game is tough.”

Seniors Julian Gravereux and Max Lube anchor a Brookline backfield that will be difficult to score on. Gravereux, who will move into a new role at center back after playing on the outside, assisted on the winner in the state final.

North is led by goalie Henry Baker, a senior captain. Fellow senior captain Harrison Georgiadis keeps everything organized in front of Baker. Senior Rob Nicolazzo scored several big goals last season and will be relied on to provide an offensive spark.

Needham, 14-0-4 entering the tournament, was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Concord-Carlisle, 3-2, on PKs.

Reigning Bay State Conference MVP Noah Goldstein, a well-rounded defensive midfielder, returns along with fellow senior captain Dilin Meloni for the Rockets.

“We’re battle tested because we have to play each other all the time,” Needham coach Jimmy Odierna said. “We all have larger enrollments, more kids to pick from, more competition and depth. We have the depth to handle the physicality and competitiveness of the league.”

With eight starters returning, Framingham welcomes a challenging upcoming schedule, battling all four teams that advanced to the Division 1 semifinals last season.

Senior two-year captain Ben Sharon stabilizes the back line, which will serve as a strong point for the Flyers. Senior captain Jack Carney, a midfielder/forward, controls the middle of the field.

“Our league is very strong; that’s not going to change,” said Framingham coach Dan Avery, a Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame member with 400-plus career wins.

“Everyone is proud of their league. The Bay State League’s record against non-league opponents was phenomenal, but boasting does nothing but come back and blow up in your face.”

Corner kicks

Billy Ryan enters his 30th season as coach at his alma mater, BC High. A member of the class of 1977, Ryan is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame and was elected into the Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in October.

“I love the players and I love the game: it’s as simple as that,” said Ryan. “It’s about the players, I’ve been extremely lucky, grateful, and blessed.”

With Ryan at the helm, the Eagles have won a state championship, 11 Catholic Conference titles, and more than 300 games.

Senior captains Connor Daly, Jackson Morse, and Matt Studley head another strong group with lofty aspirations. The Eagles posted an 8-1-1 record in Catholic Conference play last season and 10-7-2 overall.

“We’ve got a great bunch of young men,” said Ryan. “The senior captains are an exceptional group of leaders. They’ve led workouts since last February in preparation for the season.”

