For college students coming to town, here is a guide to the local sports scene

Let me be one of the first to welcome freshmen who have come to Boston in advance of Labor Day weekend. Most of you are probably sports fans, some maybe not. Doesn’t matter. You’ll quickly learn that you can’t escape the ethos of Greater Boston sports teams. In this spirit, I’ve assembled a handy-dandy, clip-and-save, Hub sports orientation memo.

U-Hauls, packed vans, and SUVs with New York plates are double-parked all over Commonwealth Avenue, Harvard Square, and Bay State Road. Every day there’s another report of a too-tall Ryder rental truck stuck under a bridge on Storrow Drive with its roof shredded like a Spam can.

Though we are nothing like Pittsburgh or Dallas, know that you have moved into a pro football town. The success of Tom Brady and the Patriots in the first two decades of this century spawned a legion of folks who talk pro football 12 months of the year. It’s not just bettors and fantasy footballers. It’s almost the entire male population and a good portion of women under 50. Our local sports talk shows are full of it, and I mean that in every possible way.

New England’s Patriot craze is the reason our town can support two 24-7 sports talk radio stations and two local all-sports television networks. This doesn’t even count WBZ Channel 4, Boston’s CBS affiliate. When you see Channel 4 reporters wearing Patriots garb in a nonstop series of in-house fluff pieces, you may get the impression that Channel 4 is actually owned by the Patriots. Not true (disclosure: the owner of the Red Sox actually does own the Boston Globe, but We Don’t Talk About Bruno).

Those of you who don’t care about pro football (hello, Cambridge) should know that Sundays at 1 p.m. are a swell time to get a lot of shopping done. The aisles are empty and the shelves usually full.

The best way to watch the Patriots is to find the nearest giant flatscreen and hunker down for three hours of fun. Bathrooms are handy, beverages are reasonably priced, and you see the game much better than you would in person. There is absolutely no reason to make the trek to Gillette Stadium, which is less than 30 miles from Boston but might as well be in Albany. You can’t get to Foxborough by subway, and a car trip to a Patriots game will require 12 hours of your day and set you back hundreds of dollars.

For the last few decades, Patriots fans lived by the motto “In Bill (Belichick) We Trust,” but this support has eroded in recent days and the Patriots are wobbly going into the 2022 season. Keep your eye on the Pavarotti lookalike on the Patriots sideline wearing a headset and holding a flip card. His name is Matt Patricia, and Belichick has him calling offensive plays even though the man has no experience calling plays for an NFL offense.

You MIT kids will be interested to know that Patricia is a legit rocket scientist, holding a degree in aeronautical engineering from RPI.

This figure on the Patriots sideline is someone you should know. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Like New York, we actually have two pro football teams. It’s the Brady Syndrome. You will encounter a lot of TVs tuned into Tampa Bay Buccaneers games on NFL Sundays. There are local fans who love Brady more than they love the Patriots.

Between now and late September, get to Fenway Park for a Red Sox game. The park is steeped in history and has been nicely renovated. Do not buy tickets in advance or pay face value. Wait until game day and watch the bottom fall out of the market. Unless the Yankees are in town, you should be able to get into a Sox game for under 10 bucks. Don’t be surprised if a “Yankees suck!” chant breaks out even if the Red Sox are playing the Rangers or Royals.

If you want to be outed as a know-nothing out-of-towner, do any of the following: 1. Buy a pink hat. 2. Put your arms around your seatmates and sway back and forth as you sing “Sweet Caroline” at the top of your lungs while the Sox trail, 12-4, in the eighth. 3. Remark, “Hey this Franchy Cordero looks like an up-and-comer.”

In a couple of months, our local basketball and hockey teams will start playing. Be sure to take a photo at the Bobby Orr statue in front of the Garden and make an effort to find the Bill Russell statue on the side of City Hall in Government Center.

A statue of the late great Bill Russell is tucked off to one side of City Hall. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Celtics happen to be our best team in town at this hour, and you’ll notice that their fans are unusually cheerful, optimistic, almost childlike in their support of the team. We call them Green Teamers. There’s almost no criticism of the Celtics. Very unBostonlike.

Bruins fans are loyal, demanding, and most of them come from places north of the Tobin and Zakim Bridges. They worship at the altar of Patrice Bergeron and curse if you mention general manager Don Sweeney.

If you must buy a shirt/sweater of a pro athlete, “Bergeron” is a good bet, and you can never go wrong with a vintage “Orr” or “Bird” model. “Tatum,” “Edelman,” and “Betts” give you props. Do not walk around wearing anything that says “Schilling,” “Sandoval,” “Price,” “Rodriguez,” “Manning,” “Irving,” or “James.”

You are about to experience our best weather, and this would be a good time to take in a college football game. Attending a football game at your school will be your only exposure to college sports while you are here. There is almost no local coverage of big-time college football or basketball. It’s not part of our sports conversation.

We are a pro sports town. And don’t be surprised if you get sucked in while you are here. I’m ever-amazed at how many kids from across America come to Boston for their college years and wind up adopting the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, or Bruins.

Even some of the New Yorkers.

