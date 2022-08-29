Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. wrestled gun away from attackers who shot him, ‘doing well’ after surgery

“He was in a really good place,” said Rivera, who visited Robinson at the hospital Sunday night along with owners Dan and Tanya Snyder , team president Jason Wright , running backs coach Randy Jordan , and players.

Robinson posted to social media from a hospital that surgery went well and thanked followers for their prayers, which the team passed along on its official Twitter account. Coach Ron Rivera said doctors have been positive, but added there’s no timeline for Robinson’s return to the football field.

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. said Monday he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking.

“The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive, as well. We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It was a very unfortunate situation, but he’s doing well and it’ll be a matter of time before he’s back out here.”

A report by District of Columbia police indicated Robinson was shot in one of his legs by two suspects. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson “was able to wrestle a firearm away” from one of the two men attempting to rob him Sunday before the other suspect shot him twice, D.C. police, according to the Washington Post.

“It’s sad,” defensive captain and fellow Alabama product Jonathan Allen said. “Young guy. You never want to see something like that happen. By the grace of God, he’s OK. It’s not life-threatening, and he’s going to be OK, so that’s really what’s the most important thing right now.”

Robinson had impressed since Washington drafted him in the third round and looked to have earned a starting job.

“He’s exactly the kind of guy that we want, and he’s exactly the kind of guy that we needed,” Allen said. “We’re really excited about him.”

Rivera wore an orange shirt to signify his support for measures to curb gun violence and spoke about the subject. He said Robinson was in the wrong place at the wrong time just trying to get a meal when the incident happened outside a popular Washington establishment.

The suspects are likely between 15 and 17 years old, the Post reported. One firearm was recovered about a block south of the shooting and the vehicle the two men used to flee the scene was recovered Sunday evening, some four miles from FedEx Field. The car was reported stolen Friday afternoon.

Rivera, who was watching film of Robinson along with Jordan when he learned what happened, said Robinson “sounded pretty optimistic and positive, considering his circumstances.”

“Everything’s been very positive so far,” Rivera said. “It’s just about the healing process and once he’s well enough to get out on the field, then the doctors will have to clear him, obviously, and then we’ll go from there.”

Michel, Sanu cut by Dolphins

Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Dolphins cut.

Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players.

The Dolphins officially signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Michel signed with the team in May after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year, but he came to a Dolphins team with a deep backfield. Miami signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert during the offseason and still has Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the roster.

The Dolphins signed Sanu ahead of training camp, but he joined a deep receiver room that added Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the offseason.

Titans cut three-time Pro Bowl punter

The Titans told three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern that he will be released, going with an undrafted rookie to replace the man who had been their longest-tenured player. Kern spent 13 seasons with Tennessee after being picked up off waivers during the 2009 season . . . Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina after being traded for an undisclosed 2023 draft pick. Shenault opened training camp battling for a roster spot despite catching 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns during his first two NFL seasons. The Jaguars also released veteran safety Rudy Ford and receiver Laquon Treadwell . . . Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year. The fourth-year player was hurt in the team’s final preseason game at Denver on Saturday . . . Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Chiefs, raising expectations they will be ready for the season opener against Arizona. Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs’ final two preseason games, with a sore knee that popped up in practice. Valdes-Scantling missed last week’s preseason finale against Green Bay in the concussion protocol.

