Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin out with forearm strain

“It just felt kind of tight coming out of the last outing,” Gonsolin said. “I’ve dealt with a little bit of tightness early this year. Thought it was going to go away a couple of days and it lingered this time so we are going to push back.”

Pitching more than he ever has in his career, Gonsolin is tied for the big league lead with 16 victories. His injury is the latest for a rotation that’s helped the Dodgers post the best record in the majors.

The Los Angeles Dodgers put All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, making the move as a precaution hours before his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins.

After splitting time between starting and relief his first three seasons, the 28-year-old Gonsolin (16-1) has emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues. The righthander leads the NL with a 2.10 ERA and is tied with Houston’s Justin Verlander and Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the most wins in the majors.

With injuries to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, Gonsolin ascended in the Dodgers’ rotation and earned his first All-Star selection.

But Gonsolin’s workload also has increased, unlike his previous three seasons with the club. Gonsolin already has thrown 128 ⅓ innings this season after a previous a major league high of 55 ⅔ in 2021.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said this is new territory for Gonsolin.

“One part of it is, you do lose a little bit of momentum of the season that you’re having. But I think the most important part is you have to do everything we can to keep him healthy,” he said.

Gonsolin doesn’t expect to miss beyond the two starts during his IL stint. He said that an MRI wasn’t required after other tests revealed no structural damage.

“Every ligament test came out negative,” Gonsolin said. “Everything is feeling really good other than a little bit of tightness when I throw.”

Diamondbacks promote OF prospect Carroll to big leagues

Highly regarded prospect Corbin Carroll was called up to make his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 22-year-old outfielder hit .303 with 22 doubles, 8 triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs ,and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double A and Triple A this season.

Carroll has become one of the game’s consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. His promotion continues the D-backs’ push to move prospects — like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas — to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.

The D-backs sent outfielder Jordan Luplow to Triple A to make room for Carroll.

Cubs put Sampson, Steele on restricted list, add Little

The Chicago Cubs put righthander Adrian Sampson and lefthander Justin Steele on the restricted list before opening a three-game series at Toronto.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

The agreement also stipulates that a pitcher who has pitched at least four consecutive innings in a game cannot be replaced on the active roster unless three days have elapsed.

Sampson pitched fewer than four innings in his start against Milwaukee on Sunday, meaning he could be replaced Monday. Steele pitched 5 ⅓ innings against the Brewers on Friday, meaning he can be replaced for Tuesday night’s game.