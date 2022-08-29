EMass boys’ soccer: Needham’s Noah Goldstein headlines Players to Watch

Isaldir Fernandes, Brockton –– A senior defender, he paced the Boxers to a 13-1-1 record and has earned a spot on the 2022 All-American Game ‘Watch List.’

João Faria, Rockland –– The junior netted 29 goals last season, leading the Bulldogs to the Division 4 semifinals. He will aim to break the program’s single-season record for goals (30).

Ben Brown, Concord-Carlisle –– A senior captain, the two-time Dual County League All-Star scored seven goals with three assists as a defensive midfielder last fall.

Noah Goldstein, Needham –– The reigning Bay State Conference MVP frustrated foes with his strong play as a defensive midfielder, adding four goals and two assists.

Jake McCabe, Canton –– The senior amassed a team-high 25 points (16 goals, 9 assists), leading the Bulldogs to the Division 2 championship game for the first time.

Will Minor, St. John’s Prep –– The senior defender constantly shut down opponents for an Eagles’ unit that registered 11 shutouts.

Marco Perugini, Medway –– The senior netted 24 goals, along with Tri-Valley MVP and All-State honors last fall.

Ethan Sullivan, Pembroke –– The reigning Patriot League MVP and All-State selection collected 15 goals and 14 assists as a junior.

Nate Watring, Nauset –– The senior striker paced the Warriors 22 goals and adding 14 assists, notching five goals and two assists in the postseason.

Ben Young, Plymouth North –– A returning All-State selection, the senior striker netted 21 goals and 10 points to pace the Patriot League in points.

