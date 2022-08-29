Former Patriots offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese dies at 86

Ernie Zampese, who served as an assistant coach in the NFL for 26 seasons, including a stint with the Patriots, has died at the age of 86.

The news was confirmed by the Washington Commanders, the organization for whom Zampese’s son is the quarterbacks coach.

“We mourn the loss of Ernie Zampese, father of QB coach Ken Zampese, and one of the most innovative offensive minds throughout his long NFL coaching career. Our hearts are with Ken and the entire Zampese family,” the Commanders tweeted.