Red Sox at Twins | 7:40 p.m. (NESN)

Game 129: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 29, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Brayan Bello pitched well in his most recent start, but is still in search of his first major league win.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the Red Sox head to Minnesota for a three-game series with the Twins.

Despite a sweep of the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota is still on the outside looking in with regard to the wild-card standings. They are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot. Here are the standings.

The Red Sox entered Sunday’s game with a chance for a sweep, but lost, 12-4.

Rookie Brayan Bello gets the start on Monday in Minnesota.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

RED SOX (62-66): TBA

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 7.36 ERA)

TWINS (65-61): TBA

Pitching: RHP Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.56 ERA)

Time: 7:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Bundy: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 14-39, Franchy Cordero 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 6-23, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 4-22, Reese McGuire 3-11, Tommy Pham 2-11, Kevin Plawecki 1-7, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 3-5

Twins vs. Bello: Has not faced any Minnesota batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have belted at least 10 hits in three of their last four games.

Notes: In his last start, Bello allowed two runs and six hits in five innings on Wednesday against the Blue Jays. … In four starts this month, Bundy is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He’s 4-9 in 21 career appearances against the Red Sox, including 16 starts, with a 5.36 ERA. … Franchy Cordero has four home runs in his last six games. … J.D. Martinez is 10-for-34 with two doubles and one walk during his eight-game hitting streak. … Tommy Pham is batting .290 with a .825 OPS in 22 games for the Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

