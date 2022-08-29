Game 129: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

After taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the Red Sox head to Minnesota for a three-game series with the Twins.
Despite a sweep of the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota is still on the outside looking in with regard to the wild-card standings. They are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot. Here are the standings.
The Red Sox entered Sunday’s game with a chance for a sweep, but lost, 12-4.
Rookie Brayan Bello gets the start on Monday in Minnesota.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (62-66): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-3, 7.36 ERA)
TWINS (65-61): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dylan Bundy (7-6, 4.56 ERA)
Time: 7:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Bundy: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 14-39, Franchy Cordero 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 6-23, Kiké Hernández 0-6, J.D. Martinez 4-22, Reese McGuire 3-11, Tommy Pham 2-11, Kevin Plawecki 1-7, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 3-5
Twins vs. Bello: Has not faced any Minnesota batters
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have belted at least 10 hits in three of their last four games.
Notes: In his last start, Bello allowed two runs and six hits in five innings on Wednesday against the Blue Jays. … In four starts this month, Bundy is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA. He’s 4-9 in 21 career appearances against the Red Sox, including 16 starts, with a 5.36 ERA. … Franchy Cordero has four home runs in his last six games. … J.D. Martinez is 10-for-34 with two doubles and one walk during his eight-game hitting streak. … Tommy Pham is batting .290 with a .825 OPS in 22 games for the Sox.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.