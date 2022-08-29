Game 129: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

After taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the Red Sox head to Minnesota for a three-game series with the Twins.

Despite a sweep of the San Francisco Giants, Minnesota is still on the outside looking in with regard to the wild-card standings. They are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot. Here are the standings.

The Red Sox entered Sunday’s game with a chance for a sweep, but lost, 12-4.