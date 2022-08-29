Jets are collecting talent, but it doesn’t matter until they find a quarterback

“We feel really good about our football team,” he said after a recent practice. “Feel really good about the guys that we have. Felt like a lot of guys got a lot better this offseason. Really like what we’ve gotten out of it.”

What else is there to say when the team has been an abject disaster over the last decade? The Jets are coming off a 4-13 season in which they finished last in the AFC East for the fifth time in six years. They are tied with the Giants for the worst record in the NFL over the past five years (22-59). They have one winning season in their last 11, and haven’t made the playoffs since the era of Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez in 2010.

There’s not much reason to believe 2022 will be any different, and it revolves around quarterback. Even when healthy, Zach Wilson had a long way to go from a disastrous rookie season. Now he’s dealing with a knee injury, forcing the Jets to go with Joe Flacco, who at 37 is a shell of his former self.

The Jets also have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, and already lost their starting right tackle (Mekhi Becton) to a season-ending knee injury.

So they are forced to be relentlessly positive and forget as much of the past as possible.

“No one here cares about what happened before. No one here cares about expectations outside of the building,” new left tackle Duane Brown said. “We go out week to week and play our hearts out, and let the chips fall where they will.”

The Jets almost certainly are looking at last place again, and Saleh needs to improve to six or seven wins to show that his program is moving in the right direction.

A closer look at the Jets after watching them practice against the Giants last week in the Meadowlands:

▪ With the Jets not realistically able to compete this year, the season is about whether Wilson can be the franchise quarterback. From that standpoint, the season has already been a disaster, with Wilson suffering a knee injury just nine plays into the preseason opener Aug. 12.

While Wilson avoided an ACL tear, and the bone bruise/meniscus tear is supposed to keep him out approximately four weeks, the timing couldn’t have been worse. The six weeks of training camp are really the only time for young quarterbacks to practice and develop. Once the season begins, practice is all about preparing for the opponent, and backup QBs rarely get any reps.

The injury ended Wilson’s training camp after just three of six weeks, and it threatens to stunt his growth. Right now, he’s not even getting mental reps at practice. Last Thursday, Wilson watched the entire practice from a cart, and most of the time was parked 50-60 yards away from the action. He had ear buds and appeared to be listening in to the coaches’ communication, but he wasn’t engaged with any coaches and wasn’t really part of the team.

“Right now, because of the knee, he can’t get too close,” Saleh said. “Obviously, he’s going through meetings and all of that, but once he’s able to get on his feet and stand for hours at a time, he will be much closer.”

Now that the season is starting, Flacco is going to get all the reps in practice. When Wilson is reinstalled as the starter — probably around Week 3 or 4 — he’ll have six days to prepare for a game, without taking meaningful practice reps for nearly two months.

That is certainly not the way you want to evaluate your young quarterback.

Veteran Joe Flacco will be under center when the season begins. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

▪ Flacco, in his 15th season, has lost his last seven starts dating back to Week 6 of the 2019 season with the Broncos. He’s a questionable choice over Mike White, who threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Bengals last year.

“He’s just a calming figure back there,” Saleh said of Flacco. “He’s very confident, runs the huddle, everyone’s on the same page, very decisive.”

▪ Perhaps Saleh values Flacco’s experience because the Jets are young at receiver; Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are 22, Denzel Mims is 24, and Braxton Berrios is 26.

Wilson, drafted 10th overall this April out of Ohio State, flashes impressive speed at practice.

“You could see it the first day that I was here,” Flacco said. “He jumps off of the film and in person, the way that he can break down and explode out of cuts. He can just, on a dime, switch and go up in the air and get balls, and it’s very impressive.”

Moore, last year’s second-round pick, was a mess on the day I visited camp. He had a bad drop, quit on one deep ball, and had several miscommunications with Flacco, leading to some one-on-one coaching from Saleh.

▪ The Jets actually have decent talent between Wilson and Corey Davis on the outside and Berrios in the slot. And you have to like that they added two veteran tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin and improved the offensive line with Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson. Unfortunately, it is all negated by one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL.

▪ The Jets drafted cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the No. 3 overall pick, and it’s easy to see why. He stands out among his teammates with “wow” physical traits — a lanky, 6-foot-3-inch corner who ran a 4.41 at the combine. There are few cornerbacks in the NFL with that combination of length and speed, and he’s going to be a real weapon.

▪ The Jets might have a decent pass rush. They get back edge rusher Carl Lawson, their big free agent signing in 2021 who tore an Achilles’ tendon in training camp and missed the season. Quinnen Williams is only 24 and one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. John Franklin-Myers had a nice season last year with six sacks, and the Jets used a first-round pick on Jermaine Johnson.

Coach Robert Saleh is staying upbeat but it could be another long season for him. Rich Schultz/Associated Press

▪ Saleh, whose job may be on the line if the Jets don’t improve, is a big fan of catchphrases. Last year it was “all gas, no brakes,” and this year it’s about “playing with violence.”

“Not just necessarily violence at the point of contact, but it’s violence in your movements, violence in how you play,” he said. “You can talk schematically and whether or not you want to be a run team, but there’s still a style of play that pops off the tape that you just want to see and it’s something that we’ve all got control over and it goes back to the effort, and technique.”

Also this year, Saleh and the Jets use the phrase “60 percent.” He explained that he borrowed it from the Navy SEALS.

“Everybody’s flight-or-fight doesn’t kick in until you’ve achieved 40 percent of what you’re capable of,” Saleh said. “When you’re on the field and you feel like you’ve gone far enough, you’ve only accessed 40 percent of what you’re capable of, and you’ve got 60 percent more.

“To get into it, you’ve got to go to a dark place, and the darker you get, the more you’ll access.”

Jets at a glance

Last year: 4-13, fourth in AFC East.

Playoffs: LOL.

Coach: Robert Saleh (second season).

Key offensive skill players: QB Zach Wilson, QB Joe Flacco, WR Corey Davis, WR Garrett Wilson (rookie), WR Braxton Berrios, RB Breece Hall (rookie), RB Tevin Coleman, TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin.

Key losses: WR Jamison Crowder, S Marcus Maye, WR Keelan Cole, DE Foley Fatukasi, RT Morgan Moses.

Key newcomers: CB Ahmad Gardner (rookie), CB D.J. Reed, WR Garrett Wilson (rookie), LT Duane Brown, TE C.J. Uzomah, TE Tyler Conklin, LB Kwon Alexander, S Jordan Whitehead, K Greg Zuerlein.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.