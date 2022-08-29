Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to reduced contract to stay with 49ers as Trey Lance’s backup

The revised deal guarantees Garoppolo $6.5 million for this season, according to one of those people. It contains per-game roster bonuses and incentives based on playing time that could push its value to close to $16 million. Before the restructuring, Garoppolo was set to make $25.6 million on the final season of his contract.

Instead of being traded by the 49ers as anticipated, Garoppolo agreed to a reworked contract that clears the way for him to remain with the team as the backup to new starter Trey Lance, multiple people familiar with the situation confirmed Monday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers put their expected farewells on hold, potentially through the completion of the upcoming season.

Advertisement

It appeared throughout the offseason that Garoppolo, 30, would be headed to his third NFL team after stints with the Patriots and the 49ers. The Niners committed to making Lance their starter in his second NFL season, and they granted Garoppolo’s representatives permission to seek a trade.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But Garoppolo’s recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, his previously cumbersome salary and the moves other teams had made by the time the quarterback was cleared to resume throwing in late June complicated those efforts. Most recently, there was speculation that the Cleveland Browns might make a deal for Garoppolo. Instead, they have resolved to use backup Jacoby Brissett, another former Patriot, as their starter while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Garoppolo was in training camp with the 49ers but didn’t participate in practices or team meetings, instead working out on his own while he and the team waited for a trade that didn’t materialize. It remains possible that the Niners could send Garoppolo elsewhere by the Nov. 1 trade deadline. But his contract contains a no-trade clause that would allow him to veto any proposed deal not to his liking.

Advertisement

He is eligible for unrestricted free agency after the season, and the contract also contains a provision prohibiting the 49ers from using the franchise player tag on him.

Garoppolo retained the Niners’ starting job last season and kept Lance on the sideline as a rookie, waiting for his opportunity. But it was clear after the 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game that the team was likely to turn to Lance as the starter for the 2022 season.

Garoppolo has been adept at winning games during his NFL career. He has made 47 regular-season starts for the Patriots and 49ers, and his teams have won 33 of those games. The Niners have gone 31-14 in regular-season play with Garoppolo as their starter. They played in two of the past three NFC title games, advancing to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But some questioned whether the 49ers were winning games because of Garoppolo or despite him. He has made ill-timed mistakes and has thrown 38 interceptions to go with his 71 career touchdown passes. He had 12 interceptions and 20 touchdown passes last season.

The 49ers traded up for the No. 3 selection in last year’s NFL draft and used it on Lance rather than on Mac Jones, who helped the Patriots make the playoffs last season as a rookie starter.

Garoppolo has spent 4½ seasons with the 49ers after 3½ seasons as the understudy to Tom Brady with the Patriots. The Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers in October 2017.