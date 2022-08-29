MLB Players Association seeks to unionize minor leaguers

On Monday morning, the MLBPA announced the launch of a campaign to unionize the more than 5,000 minor leaguers playing affiliated MLB baseball.

This year, the Major League Baseball Players Association might accomplish the same thing with minor league players.

The effort marks a significant development in labor-management dynamics and adds to existing momentum on legal and Congressional fronts for more rights and better salaries for minor leaguers.

If the players vote to unionize, they would have their own separate bargaining unit under the MLBPA tent. Since its founding in 1965, the MLBPA has represented only big-league players.

The union’s executive board faced no opposition Sunday night in its vote to extend invitations to minor leaguers.

“Minor Leaguers represent our game’s future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide,” said MLBPA executive director Tony Clark in a statement. “They’re an important part of our fraternity and we want to help them achieve their goals both on and off the field.”

Prior to the announcement, minor leaguers have felt the wind at their backs this year.

Last month, in a longstanding class-action lawsuit filed by minor leaguers that had reached the Supreme Court, MLB agreed to pay $185 million in back wages to settle a case of alleged minimum-wage violations.

At some point this fall, the US Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hold hearings exploring MLB’s antitrust exemption, with an eye on how that affects MLB’s handling of minor leaguers.

Last year, MLB completed its restructuring of the minor leagues in a series of moves that included winnowing the number of teams by 25 percent, so that each major league team now has four affiliates.

MLB did not immediately respond to a request for comment to the union campaign launch.

The Advocates for Minor Leaguers group, formed two years ago to serve as an informal legal voice for the players, voted to suspend its operations. Each member of its staff resigned and has been rehired in a new role as an MLBPA employee.

“This generation of minor league players has demonstrated an unprecedented ability to address workplace issues with a collective voice,” said Harry Marino, the former executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers. “Joining with the most powerful union in professional sports assures that this voice is heard where it matters most — at the bargaining table.”

