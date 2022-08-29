In New Hampshire, water skiers keep their sport skimming along

Bartlett’s last competitive jump on June 25 was heart-stopping. He was leaning on his heels heading into the ramp, but then pressed too hard on his toes while in the air. The ski tips pointed down into the water and he did a face-plant in Lake Winnipesaukee and was knocked unconscious.

“It’s fun to fly through the air,” says Bartlett, a sun-bronzed 13-year-old who started skiing at age 4.

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — The best part of water skiing is the jump, says Aaron Bartlett.

“I don’t remember anything,” he says with a shrug. " I woke up in the hospital. I knew my name, but I didn’t know, like, what happened.”

His mother, Becky Bartlett, a Wolfeboro middle school teacher and a 2022 national champion in jumping, calls the crash landing “a rite of passage.”

“You know it is going to happen, you just don’t know when,” she says. “It was just one of those things. He just froze. He didn’t pass out until he hit the water.

“They got to him within 10 seconds and flipped him over. It wasn’t long and he came right back.”

Many mothers would advocate for early retirement after that.

“No, as soon as you’re cleared from concussion protocol, we’re doing it again,” Bartlett told her son. “You have to. You can’t be fearful of it.”

Two weeks later, he was flying again.

Aaron Bartlett had the best jump of the championship at 119 feet. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Bartlett was absolutely fearless about competing in the recent 31st New Hampshire Water Ski Championship, sponsored by the Abenaki Water Ski Club. The tournament is held on Back Bay, a glassy inlet separated from the rest of Lake Winnipesaukee by a small bridge in downtown Wolfeboro.

The Abenaki championship is one of only two USA Water Ski-sanctioned three-event tournaments (slalom, tricks, and jumping) in New England. The other is in Avon, Conn.

The Bartletts and 27 others competed in relative obscurity. There were more melting ice cream cones being licked on South Main Street a block away than spectators watching the entertaining day-long events.

Becky Bartlett shows top form in the slalom. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Water skiing was invented 100 years ago by Ralph Samuelson, 18, of Lake City, Minn.

He bought some ­8-foot-long pine planks for $1 apiece, heated the ends in his mother’s copper kettle, then molded them upward. After three days of trial and error, he was skimming across Lake Pepin, the largest lake on the Mississippi River. He later water-skied while being towed by a seaplane and 2,000 people came to watch.

Tournament water skiing peaked in the 1990s, according to a USA Water Ski & Wake Sports spokesman.­ From 2007-17, water skiing participation fell from 5.92 million to 3.57 million skiers, according to Statistica.

But people of a certain age fondly remember the glory days of water skiing, when it was mainstream.

Chip Jones competes in the slalom. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Pyramids of bathing-beauty water skiers helped Cypress Gardens become the original Florida theme park before the Mouse invaded. A 1955 “Wide Wide World” TV show broadcast by NBC from Cypress Gardens drew nearly 30 million viewers.

On July 22, 1962, First Lady Jackie Kennedy water skied with astronaut John Glenn on Nantucket Sound as JFK watched from the family yacht, Marlin. She yelled to Ethel Kennedy, piloting the motorboat, to start faster.

Water skiing was a really big show nationwide. Ricky McCormick was only 14 when he was performing jumps and tricks as the opening act on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on Jan. 15, 1967. This was the infamous broadcast when Sullivan demanded the Rolling Stones change the words of “Let’s Spend the Night Together” to “Let’s Spend Some Time Together. "

Mick Jagger rolled his eyes when he sang it and sneaked in the real lyric in the middle of the song. Decades later, Jagger gave McCormick a press pass to watch the Stones play in Orlando.

Like Jagger, McCormick still has time on his side. Now 70, he still water skis and his son Colin is ranked 12th in the men’s slalom on the 2022 Waterski Pro Tour.

Aaron Bartlett doesn't use his hands in this part of his tricks routine. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

McCormick, who finished first in two events at the 1972 Munich Olympics when water skiing was a demonstration sport, bemoans the decline of water skiing.

“I think everything is in decline, it’s not just water skiing,” says the 25-time national champion in a telephone interview from Florida.

He also blames the younger generation.

“The millennials don’t want to put in the work. They want the glamor but they don’t want to work hard for something,” says McCormick, who was inducted into the USA Water Ski Hall of Fame in 1988. He also coaches.

“I could make [an athlete] a wakeboard champion in a year, but it might take 15 years to make a water-skiing champion,” he says.

But things have changed.

“It’s an expensive sport,” he says. “When I started skiing, gas was 17.9 cents per gallon. The time it takes to train, you have to have some pretty deep pockets.”

Kiera Alessi skis backward during her tricks performance. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Tournament-approved ski tow boats can cost $150,000. A carbon-core ski costs more than $1,000.

But at the New Hampshire event, no one is complaining. Everyone says the sport is addictive and a great workout.

“It’s the perfect under-the-radar family sport in New England,” says Bill Swaffield, 72, the tournament director and a multiple-time Eastern regional slalom champion.

“You don’t play soccer with your kids; they’re in their own league. But here, everyone competes in the same venue at the same time.”

Chip Jones crash lands after his jump. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The scene in Wolfeboro, the oldest summer resort in America, is idyllic. Water skiers create spectacular plumes of water against the backdrop of a white church steeple and the distant Belknap Mountains. Occasionally, a beady-eyed muskrat surfaces on the lake, or a snapping turtle lazily sinks deeper.

Dana Hinman, a three-time national champion, remembers watching the weekly water skiing competition on Tuesday nights on ESPN in the 1980s. Those days are over, because of a lack of sponsorship.

“It would be great if we were on TV, but I just do it because I love it,” says Hinman, who posted the best overall score in slalom. “I don’t do it for fame.”

Nicholas Fairall, 33, an US Olympic ski jumper in Sochi, was competing in a World Cup event in Austria in 2015 when his ski stuck for a fraction of a second in wet snow, catapulting him headfirst into the slope at 70 m.p.h.

“My neck broke my fall,” he says. He fractured his L-1 vertebrae and lost the use of his legs. Now he competes in water skiing slalom and trick events as an adaptive athlete.

Adaptive athlete Nicholas Fairall skis backward in the tricks competition. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“You get to feel the water sliding underneath your skis as you’re carving through the water. You lay out and get the splash and the spray up in the air and it’s just an awesome feeling to be flying on top of the water.”

He says he has no regrets.

“My legs are paralyzed, but it still hasn’t limited me,” he says. “It got me into water skiing competitively and it’s super fun.”

Claudio Shilo enjoys herself on the slalom course. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

At the end of the day, Aaron Bartlett is in first place in the jump competition, soaring 118.5 feet in the air, a personal best. But he’s rooting hard for his mother, the only woman in the jumping event.

“Cut harder and take it!” he screams from shore before she successfully lands her jump. “Don’t be a chicken, Mom!”

The Bartletts are New Hampshire champions in all three events in their respective categories. There are no trophies, but Aaron Bartlett doesn’t mind.

“I do it for the adrenaline and the girls,” he says, before sheepishly admitting it was more for the girls.

Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.