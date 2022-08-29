Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge takes us inside the sideline huddle

This season it will be Mac Jones and Joe Judge who will take a seat together near the Gatorade buckets with the understudies often listening in

So, what exactly goes on during those brief chinwags? According to Judge, it’s part looking back and part looking ahead.

“Our job is to, No. 1, review what just happened, correct mistakes,” Judge said. “Start with major mistakes that may have happened within the unit. Things we may see against schematical adjustments we have to make. Then you try to preview the next series coming up.’’

Judge, who holds the title of offensive assistant/quarterbacks, said those chats aren’t all that different from a lot of the chatter along the sideline.

“A lot of that is talking about, ‘OK, this look just presented itself. Maybe it’s an unscouted look, maybe it’s something we didn’t handle the right way. How do we adjust this? How do we fix it? We’re going see it again at some point in the game.’ Always anticipating that,” he said.

“And the next part is just talking about what’s coming up, and that’s always what coaches are seeing. ‘Hey, did you notice this receiver’s got a matchup on this guy? Did you notice that, you know, this block’s going really well?’ ”

After that quick rundown, the attention turns to relaying those nuggets to the players.

“ ‘Hey, listen, we’re thinking this on the next drive, the next, you know, second-and-1, the next third down,’ whatever it may be,” said Judge. “And just try to put a bug in their ear about what you’re thinking. So, when they hear it on the field, they’ve had a second to process, not only with the players, but then also what could come up within that play.”

Emotions run high during the game and on the sideline as players sometimes can be frustrated or hyped up.

“It’s an emotional game,” said Judge. “I don’t really know how I’d react to having a player who doesn’t care. I think it’s very important to all of us as coaches and all the players. So you’re really looking for the guys who are very competitive and passionate.”

Missing persons

Running back Ty Montgomery, receivers Tyquan Thornton (collarbone) and Kristian Wilkerson (head), and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste were not spotted at the club’s first practice since returning from Las Vegas.

Bill Belichick had no update on Montgomery, who was injured against the Raiders Friday night.

All four players’ status will become more clear Tuesday, when teams must submit their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m.

With Thornton expected out 6-8 weeks, he likely will be kept on the 53 until Wednesday when he would move to short-term injured reserve. Depending on the severity of the others’ injuries, they could be looking at a similar scenario.

Too early to call

Matt Patricia, who was sending the signals in to the quarterbacks against the Panthers and Raiders, deflected when asked if he has been named the offensive play caller. “That was just the preseason,” he said. “We’ll see what happens as we get toward the regular season as we go forward. Right now, I’m just focused on today.” . . . Wilkerson, who was injured on a dangerous blindside hit during a kickoff in the second joint practice with the Panthers, was spotted in the locker room . . . The locker stall formerly occupied by Dont’a Hightower remains vacant . . . Former Patriots offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese, who gained fame for his prolific passing plans while a member of Don Coryell’s Chargers staff from 1979-86, died at 86. In addition to the Chargers and Patriots (1998-99), he was OC for the Rams (1987-93) and Cowboys (1994-97). He won a Super Bowl with Dallas.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.