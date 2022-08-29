Red Sox can’t turn runners into runs in defeat to the Twins as playoff hopes continue to dwindle

In theory a baseball game story could win a Pulitzer Prize. But that, too, would take an unlikely series of events.

In their public comments, manager Alex Cora and the players contend the Sox are capable of a hot streak that would move them into contention for a wild card playoff spot.

MINNEAPOLIS — What constitutes success for the Red Sox at this stage of the season?

The reality is the Sox are playing for the future and gathering knowledge to make better decisions about their roster.

So while the Sox dropped further down the standings with a 4-2 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night before a crowd of 19,581 at Target Field, a few players benefited.

Advertisement

Rookie righthander Bryan Bello pitched into the fifth inning and walked the first two batters, seeding the game-winning rally for the Twins. He walked off the field shouting into his glove, a lesson learned.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Zack Kelly, a 27-year-old making his major league debut, fired a scoreless inning. The Sox also got two scoreless frames from Kaleb Ort, a rookie with a high-octane fastball.

Trevor Story, in his second game since coming off the injured list, was 3 for 3 with a walk. His fractured right wrist seems fine.

None of that hides the fact the Sox have lost six of their last eight games and are 62-67.

They led 2-0 and failed to score over the final five innings. A 10-hit night was wasted as they left nine men on base.

The Twins, who are fighting for the American League Central lead, have won four straight.

Bello made the best start of his fledgling major league career last Wednesday, allowing two runs over five innings against Toronto and striking out seven.

It was more of the same for three innings on Monday as the 23-year-old rookie righthander didn’t allow a run.

Advertisement

The Twins put runners on first and second with one out in the third inning when Carlos Correa grounded to third. Rafael Devers fielded the ball and casually trotted to third for a force, believing it was the third out, instead of trying to turn a double play.

The mistake didn’t prove costly as Max Kepler was retired on a fly ball to deep center.

The Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. Jake Cave delivered a sacrifice fly to right field, but Bello held it there in a 29-pitch inning.

Bello walked Luis Arraez andCorrea on 10 pitches to open the bottom of the fifth inning. Cora went to Matt Strahm, who got two outs but also walked Juan Miranda to load the bases.

The next reliever was John Schreiber, usually a late-inning option. He allowed a three-run double by Gio Urshela on a two-strike slider that was down in the strike zone. Urshela was able to go the other way and line it into the right field corner.

Bello was charged with three runs on five hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out two. He has a 7.27 earned run average in seven games, five of them starts.

Twins starter Dylan Bundy allowed nine hits over 4 ⅔ innings but only two runs. Alex Verdugo (third inning) and Reese McGuire (fourth inning) had RBI doubles.

The Sox stranded four runners in scoring position over the first five innings, missing several chances to knock Bundy out of the game earlier.

Advertisement

Caleb Thielbar followed Bundy and worked 1 ⅓ perfect innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.