Serena Williams headlines opening night at the US Open. Here’s how to watch and a preview.

Fans may see her singles match in person at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York City borough of Queens, or at home on television.

Williams is set to play Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open on Monday, with her match scheduled for 7 p.m. If Williams loses, it could be the last time she plays in a major singles tournament.

Those who want to see Serena Williams play before she retires from tennis have at least two shots coming up.

She also plans to play in the US Open women’s doubles tournament, partnered with her sister Venus. Those first-round matches are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

On Saturday morning, Williams was one of the first players on the practice court for an early hitting session. Afterward, a large crowd of fans watched as she exited the tennis center complex in a black SUV.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Monday’s marquee match:

How did we get here?

When a hamstring injury forced Williams to retire in the first round of Wimbledon last year, many began to wonder whether the 23-time Grand Slam champion would return to the game she has dominated for the better part of more than two decades.

In mid-June, Williams gave her fans a vague glimmer of hope that she would return to the game, when she posted a picture on Instagram of her shoes on grass.

“SW at SW19,” Williams said in the caption, referring to the postal code of the All England Club, where Wimbledon is played. “It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

Without playing in any tuneup matches, Williams made it to Wimbledon, only to lose in the first round. Then after winning a first-round match in the National Bank Open in Toronto in early August, Williams appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine, and in an article she shared that she planned to step away from tennis after the US Open.

Advertisement

In the first-person essay, Williams said that she was “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important,” adding that she planned to focus on her venture capital firm and grow her family, meaning a sibling for her daughter, Olympia, 4.

Since then, she has lost in the second round in Toronto and in the first round at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.

How to watch.

Tune in to ESPN on Monday to watch the match from the comfort of your home. (If you’re in Canada, tune in to TSN.).

Who is Williams playing?

Williams will take on Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montenegro, who is ranked No. 80 in the world. The two have never played.

Kovinic has had a decent year, reaching the third round of the Australian Open and the French Open. At the Australian Open, Kovinic defeated Emma Raducanu, the reigning US Open champion, in three sets.

At US Open media day Friday, Raducanu was asked about her match against Kovinic, and Raducanu said that it was a match she won’t forget.

“I don’t know how it ended up so close,” Raducanu said. “She was really, really solid, was staying with you, counterpunching. Then after you drop one after a long rally, then she would attack. She’s happy to run, happy to rally.”

Advertisement

What happens if Williams wins in the first round?

If Williams wins, those who missed a chance to see her Monday will get another chance in the second round of the tournament, which starts Wednesday for women’s singles. Williams would likely play another night match in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

In the second round, she would face the winner of Anett Kontaveit and Jaqueline Cristian. Kontaveit, the No. 2 in the world, is favored to win her match and would be a difficult opponent for Williams.

How far can Williams go in the U.S. Open?

Pam Shriver, an ESPN commentator, said it will largely depend on her health. Complicating that will be the number of adept players in the women’s draw, Shriver said.

“It’s hard for me right now to see her making a run into the second week,” Shriver said. “But it’s still fun to dream, and so until a dream is no longer possible, I’m choosing to still have it as a dream. It would be like the greatest sports story ever.”

What about the women’s doubles tournament?

Don’t be too surprised that Serena and Venus are teaming up.

It is relatively common to see some players compete in both the singles and doubles draws at each major, though it creates a juggling challenge in terms of scheduling and time management.

The women’s doubles tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday, and the Williams sisters will face Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

Venus Williams is scheduled to play her first-round singles match Tuesday afternoon against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium.

The nature of doubles and the scheduling of the singles tournament means that should Serena or Venus Williams move on to the second round in singles, at least one of them would have to play doubles and singles in the same day at some point in the later stages.

The women’s doubles final is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. — the final day of the tournament, just before the men’s singles final.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.