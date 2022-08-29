Serena Williams not yet ready to exit center stage at US Open

At 40 years old, with the best of her on-court achievements behind her, Williams arrived in New York already having written the tournament’s biggest headline. She’s ready to say goodbye to the competitive part of her career, a decision she described as an “evolution” away from the game. With that, one of the most accomplished players in history, one who has faced nearly every imaginable hurdle a tennis match can present, built herself a new one: the potential that every time she takes the court she could be playing her final professional match.

NEW YORK — There was no way to know if this was going to be the start of a long goodbye or the end of a short one, no way to predict what Serena Williams might bring to the tennis court on this opening night of the US Open.

How do you put that emotion aside, how do you suppress the desire to play up to the thunderous reaction of the crowd as you enter the court, to reward their faith? How to you push that all aside and focus on the court? If you’re Williams, you just do. Because you always have.

“At this point honestly everything is a bonus for me,” she said. “I’m thinking about just this moment and I think it’s good for me to live in the moment.”

Williams reacts during her first-round win over Danka Kovinic Monday night. MICHELLE V. AGINS/NYT

So like a tribute to the boxing cape she wore and the dramatic music that scored her entrance to the court, Williams made it clear she was ready to fight.

And that she wasn’t quite ready to leave.

Despite a shaky start that clearly seemed beset by some nerves, Williams found her stride, ultimately pulling out a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic, the 27-year-old from Montenegro who drew the unfortunate assignment of facing Williams for the first time in her career on a night when the whole world was rooting for the soon-to-be-retired GOAT.

And there was no doubt about where the crowd’s loyalties were, with the silences that greeted Kovinic’s successful shots broken only by the random declarations of love for Williams.

From the moment Williams wrote her essay in Vogue magazine three weeks ago, the piece in which she declined to use the word ‘retirement’ but essentially announced a retirement nonetheless, this US Open had a new, sharpened focus. Back at the venue where she won the first of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in 1999, back to log a first round victory for the first time in her 40s having already done so in her 30s, 20s and teens (she’s never lost in the first round at Flushing Meadows), back in the spotlight as she was featured in the opening match of the first night session inside cacophonous Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams is back where she belongs.

On center stage.

Monday's crowd at the US Open left no doubt who they were rooting for. Jamie Squire/Getty

You could feel it on the grounds, with fans buzzing in anticipation, climbing the stairs in their home made T-shirts, one with “Serena Superfan” printed on the back over here, another with a collage of trophies with the words, “Thanks for the memories” over there. There might have been 63 other matches scheduled all over the sprawling tennis complex, but there was only one that drew the sold out crowd into repeated standing ovations, only one that drew stars from a former president (Bill Clinton) in the seats and a television icon (Oprah Winfrey) on the screen to narrate a post-match tribute video, only one that sparked the kind of emotion befitting one of the greatest careers in all of sports, in any sport.

Only one Serena Williams.

And there she was, in all her fighting glory, overcoming the shaky start that saw her beat back three break points in her very first game, saw her claw to a 2-0 lead only to fall behind 3-2, saw her take advantage as Kovinic faltered with consecutive double faults to get it back to 3-3, then saw her win the final three games to take the first set. From there, she only got stronger, ultimately taking the final eight points of the match, winning the final two games at love, to close the match out.

The crowd erupted, Williams did a little dance on the court, and with that, the possibility of that fairytale lives on. Even if it might require a hefty serving of magic dust, even if it only gets harder from here — Williams is also scheduled to play doubles with her sister Venus on Wednesday — sometimes, possibility is enough. With a win Monday night, Serena earned one more night, in the words of the great Vin Scully, “to push that sun back up into the sky for one more day of summer.”

Williams celebrates Monday's win over Danka Kovinic. Sarah Stier/Getty

No one has pushed harder in this game than Williams, changing it so much from within but also to the world around her, a fiercely independent woman of color who stood by her beliefs and stood strong in her confidence, even when it turned others off, even when it pushed the boundaries of decorum, even with it cost her points on the court or popularity off it. From the words of young stars like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, players who insisted they would never have picked up a racket if not for the living example of Serena and Venus, there is no doubt what Williams has meant to the game.

All of which makes it so hard to leave.

“It’s been such a hard decision because I think when you’re passionate about something and love something so much it’s hard to walk away,” she said. “I think sometimes it’s harder to walk away than not. But I was just like, ‘All right, I think now is the time. I have a family. There are other chapters in life.’”

But first, there is another night on the court.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.