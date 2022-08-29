Serena Williams rolls to straight-set win at US Open

Serena Williams, playing in what is all but certain to be her final Grand Slam tennis tournament, advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open Monday night, defeating Danke Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3. Though she struggled at times against the 27-year-old from Montenegro, Williams, sparkling in a black Nike dress that had been adorned with a shimmering matching cape, was buoyed by what felt like a home crowd. Williams won the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles in 1999 in New York and there wasn’t a soul among them who was rooting for Kovinic.

For this return trip, the night was built around Williams, featured as she was in the opening night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was a night thick with anticipation, excitement and tension, and the star of the show came out a bit jittery, searching for a consistent serve while trying to give the highly partisan crowd a reason to cheer. After fighting off three break points in the first game, she settled in, pulling out to a 2-0 lead, but proceeded to lose the next three games. But Kovinic, playing her first career match against the legendary American, then showed her nerves, squandering a chance to take control of the set in the next game, consecutive double faults handing a break back to Williams.

That was enough to change the momentum of the first set as Williams would win the next three games, closing out a 6-3 first set with a service winner. She carried that into the second set, winning the final eight points in closing the match out.

With that, a sold out Arthur Ashe stadium came alive, erupting in applause as fans rose in a standing ovation while Williams danced and jogged in place on the court. Given the elevated interest in what was potentially her final professional match, there were plenty of famous faces among those fans. Among them were Bill Clinton, Gladys Knight, MikeTyson, Martina Navratilova, Diplo, Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Katie Couric, Spike Lee, and of course, little Olympia Ohanian, daughter of Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who sparkled in her row seat while wearing a matching black glittery dress to her mom.

Williams, 40, announced last month that she would be “evolving” away from competitive tennis, citing commitment to her family and a desire to have another child. When she revealed this U.S. Open as her exit plan, an already hot ticket in sports turned scorching, with all eyes ready for her potential last match. But she’s not done yet.

