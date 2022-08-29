SJC backs MIAA on fifth-year eligibility case

The ruling comes as an increasing number of MIAA student-athletes seek fifth-year eligibility waivers, in part because of the pandemic. The MIAA asked the SJC to provide lower courts the more specific guidelines for handling challenges to its waiver decisions.

The Supreme Judicial Court, while finding the MIAA lawfully rejected the student’s fifth-year eligibility request, for the first time instructed lower courts to determine in such waiver cases only whether the MIAA’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”

The state’s highest court ruled Monday that a Middlesex Superior Court judge erred in granting an injunction against a decision by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to deny a student-athlete permission to participate in a fifth year of high school sports after he allegedly was traumatized by bullying in the Woburn Memorial High School football program.

“Today’s decision is a victory for all MIAA student-athletes who deserve an even playing field,” MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin said in a statement. “It also validates the difficult, important work of MIAA educator-volunteers who make rules and decide cases that ensure that high school athletics in Massachusetts are conducted in an equitable and appropriate manner.”

The former Woburn student’s father and their attorney declined to comment. The injunction allowed the student, who is now enrolled in college, to play a fifth year of high school football and basketball.

The Globe is not identifying the student or the school to which he transferred because the Superior Court judge sealed the case over privacy concerns and the student was not identified in the SJC’s decision.

The high court sent the case back to Middlesex Superior Court Judge Michael P. Doolin for further consideration.

Since early 2020, 11 student-athletes whose waiver requests were denied by the MIAA have taken the organization to court. Judges have ruled for the MIAA in eight of the cases, while two students, including the one from Woburn, received injunctions permitting them to continue competing. In one case, a judge permitted a student to play baseball but not hockey.

The MIAA, responding to a court order in September 2021, stated that since the start of the 2019-20 school year the organization had received 155 waiver requests and granted 109, about 70 percent. Forty students seeking waivers cited mental health problems, and the MIAA granted a fifth-year eligibility to 22 of them.

Going forward, the SJC ruling means a lower court judge may intervene in a MIAA waiver case only if the judge finds the organization acted arbitrarily and capriciously in applying its four standards for granting a fifth year of eligibility: whether denying a waiver would impose an undue hardship on the student; whether granting a waiver would create an unfair competitive advantage; whether approving a waiver would negatively impact the student’s schoolmates by, for example, depriving a fellow student of an opportunity to play; and whether a waiver would “conflict with the MIAA’s general interscholastic objectives.”

The former Woburn student alleged in court documents that he transferred to another school and repeated his junior year in part because of mental health problems he suffered after he was bullied in 2018 by his teammates and Woburn football coach Jack Belcher.

Woburn school officials said they investigated the allegation and deemed it unsubstantiated.

Belcher, who has not responded to many interview requests, has been under fire for an incident in September 2021, when a 14-year-old member of his freshman team was jumped and beaten by a group of teammates in a school locker room. Five players were charged in Lowell Juvenile Court with assault and battery. One of them also was charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly touching the boy’s genitals. The student who faces the additional charge was not suspended by Belcher and remains on the team.

The Woburn school district, citing privacy issues, has refused to fully release the findings and recommendations of an independent investigation of the incident.

