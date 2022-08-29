Iraq clashes leave 12 dead after powerful cleric says he is leaving politics

At least 12 protesters were killed and more than 100 were injured by Iraqi security forces who opened fire on them inside the Green Zone, according to two officials who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

His announcement sent hundreds of his followers into the streets of the capital, Baghdad, where they breached concrete barriers guarding the so-called Green Zone, the site of Parliament, Iraqi government offices, and diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy.

Influential Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said Monday that he was retiring from Iraqi politics and closing all of his movement’s political and social institutions, deepening the country’s political crisis and raising fears that his followers could increasingly turn to destabilizing street protests to achieve their aims.

Baghdad and most provinces were under curfew Monday evening. Neighboring Iran warned citizens not to travel to Iraq until further notice and said it was working to return Iranian visitors home safely. Tehran’s international airport suspended flights to Baghdad.

Iraq has been without a new government since elections in October, in which candidates loyal to Sadr won the single biggest bloc of seats and eclipsed rival Shi’ite political parties backed by Iran. That has left the country with a caretaker government that has not been able to address urgent economic problems, such as passing an annual budget, among other priorities.

Sadr, whose militia fought American troops during the US occupation of Iraq, comes from a family of revered clerics and is Iraq’s most influential Shi’ite religious figure involved in politics. In the midst of disagreements with other parties over who should be president and prime minister, he threw the process of forming a government into turmoil in June when he ordered members of Parliament loyal to him to resign.

His followers then set up a tent camp that blockaded Parliament for weeks to prevent lawmakers from meeting. They also occupied the Parliament building for a few days but later withdrew.

Sadr has had an uneasy relationship with Iran, and if his vow to quit politics stands, it could pave the way for his Iranian-backed rivals to form the nucleus of a new government. His ability to mobilize millions of followers throughout Shi’ite-majority Iraq means he could also engineer protests that would threaten any new government if he wishes.

On Monday, protesters breached the entrance of the Republican Palace, one of Saddam Hussein’s former palaces that served as the headquarters of the US-led occupation and now hosts Cabinet meetings. Security forces closed roads south of the capital, preventing more protesters from arriving from southern provinces, and video posted on social media showed riot police using water cannons against some demonstrators.

Sadr has mobilized much larger gatherings of followers in the streets in recent weeks to protest against government corruption and foreign interference in Iraq.

The use of force against protesters by security forces also raised the prospect of heightened tension within those forces, which include supporters of Sadr and members of Iraqi militias backed by Iran. Some of the Iran-backed militias are tied to political parties that are rivals of the Shi’ite cleric.

Sadr in his statement said he was also closing all institutions linked to the Sadrists except for the tomb of his father, Ayatollah Muhammad Sadiq al-Sadr, who was assassinated while Saddam was in power, and other offices related to the family’s religious heritage.

“I have decided not to interfere in political affairs so now I announce my final retirement,” Sadr wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said he was suspending Cabinet sessions until further notice. In an appeal to Sadr, he said perpetuating political disputes “to the point of damaging all state institutions does not serve the Iraqi people, their aspirations, their future, and their territorial integrity.”

Sadr has said several times before that he was leaving politics and even temporarily suspended his political activities and closed his movement’s offices, prompting questions about whether this could be a tactic to eventually strengthen his negotiating position in the now-paralyzed efforts to form a government.

“He repeatedly says he’s not going to be part of politics and then inevitably comes back in,” said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraq-based fellow at the Century Foundation, a US-based think tank. “Maybe this is a way of giving breathing space to all sides.”

Sadr is known as an Iraqi nationalist. He had been trying to form a new government with Sunni Arab and Kurdish partners before those months-long negotiations failed.

The resignation and the appearance of his followers in the streets could also be “a means to exert pressure and have people beg him to roll back his decision,” said Elie Abouaoun, a director at the US Institute of Peace.