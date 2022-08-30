9 ways to enjoy your Labor Day weekend

The MFA is offering free admission on Labor Day and the opportunity to see “The Obama Portraits Tour,” which will end its trip around the country in Boston and open to the public starting this Saturday. The famous paintings of the former president and first lady, painted by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, received national acclaim when they were first unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in 2018. At the MFA, they will be complemented by “Portraits of Leadership,” a collection of thousands of community-submitted portraits of people they admire. To see the exhibit on Labor Day, make sure to show up early, as free tickets (regularly $27) for that exhibit will be available in person on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m.-5 p.m on Sept. 5. 465 Huntington Ave. mfa.org

Summer’s not over just yet. If you’re mourning the end of the season (even if the weather hasn’t quite gotten the memo), Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to catch some of the city’s best warm weather offerings before they close while also squeezing in as much sun-drenched celebration as you can. To help you make the most of the long weekend, check out our list of end-of-summer offerings and specials happening around the city over the holiday weekend.

The ICA's “A Place for Me: Figurative Painting Now" opens with canyoustaywithmetonight_causeyouarehere,youarehere,andweareherewithyou (2021) by the Boston-based artist David Antonio Cruz. Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago. © David Antonio Cruz

CATCH SEVERAL STAR ICA EXHIBITS BEFORE THEY CLOSE

While the ICA is typically closed Mondays, they are opening their doors for free on Sept. 5. Labor Day weekend will be your last chance to see soon-to-leave exhibits like “A Place for Me: Figurative Painting Now” and “Bárbara Wagner & Benjamin de Burca: Swinguerra.” Advanced timed tickets are required for entry; reservations go live online Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. icaboston.org

SETTLE IN FOR A $3 MOVIE ON NATIONAL CINEMA DAY

This year marks the first-ever National Cinema Day, an event designed to draw people back to movie theaters that have been struggling since the pandemic (and even before that). To celebrate, theaters across the country will be offering deeply discounted tickets on Sept. 3. In Boston, you can catch a $3 movie (any movie, any format including IMAX) at any Regal Cinemas or AMC Theatres location. Sept. 3. nationalcinemaday.org

Visitors gather at the 2021 Vineyard Artisans Festivals' Labor Day Weekend event. Cyn Mcgrath

STOP BY MARTHA’S VINEYARD’S LARGEST ART SHOW

If you are on the island this Labor Day, stop by the Vineyard Artisans Festivals’ 27th annual Labor Day Weekend Festival. The largest art show on Martha’s Vineyard, the event will showcase a selection of furniture, jewelry, clothing, fine art, and more, along with live demonstrations from local artists working on their crafts. The three-day festival will be held indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. Sept. 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Agricultural Hall, 35 Panhandle Road, West Tisbury. vineyardartisans.com/schedule

The Marlborough High School Marching Band marches in the 2021 Marlborough Labor Day Parade. Jill Morin

GO SEE THE MARLBOROUGH LABOR DAY PARADE

2022 will mark the 70th year of the Marlborough Labor Day Parade, originally instituted to help the community heal after World War II. At this year’s festival — now described by organizers as the largest and most prestigious labor day parade in New England — you’ll find marching bands, floats, and plenty of live entertainers. The parade’s grand marshal this year is Marlborough resident Matthew Sargent, a Navy Reservist who has helped with numerous initiatives to honor local veterans, including creating grave markers that contain a picture of each fallen soldier along with information about their life. Starting at noon from Pleasant and Lincoln streets, Marlborough. Free. marlboroughlabordayparade.com

Labor Day weekend is the last weekend of the season when Boston Common's swan boats will be available to ride. Picasa

LAST CHANCE TO RIDE THE SWAN BOATS

You’ve probably already seen pictures of this iconic Boston symbol, but if you haven’t had a chance to experience the city’s swan boats, Labor Day weekend will be your last chance this year. Hitch a serene ride around the beautiful lagoon before settling in for a stroll (and maybe a picnic) in the Public Garden. Through Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., weather permitting. Through Sept. 5. $3-4.50. 4 Charles St. swanboats.com

Bostonians gather for a past year's Mayor's Movie Nights. Boston Parks and Recreation Department

FOLLOW CHARLIE TO THE COMMON

Kick your holiday weekend off a little early with Mayor Wu’s final, free outdoor movie night this Thursday. Bring a blanket or a few folding chairs and enjoy a free screening of the 1971 classic “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.” No registration is required, and the night out is a great chance to enjoy the end-of-summer weather surrounded by fellow Bostonians. That said, it’s still BYOC, or Bring Your Own Chocolate. Sept. 1, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Frog Pond at Boston Common, 38 Beacon St. boston.gov

Alibi Bar & Lounge's outdoor patio. Courtesy of Alibi Bar & Lounge

ENJOY A FREE FRIGHT AT ALIBI BAR & LOUNGE

This Beacon Hill hotspot inside the Liberty Hotel will host a free outdoor screening of “Jaws” on its patio on Labor Day. While you’re enjoying the movie (or watching between your fingers), a specialty “caramel popcorn old fashioned” cocktail to soothe the nerves will be served. . Sept. 5, 8 p.m. 215 Charles St. eventbrite.com

GO ALL IN ON “ALL YOU CAN PLAY”

If you’re feeling competitive, all of Kings Dining & Entertainment’s five Massachusetts locations (in Back Bay, Seaport, Dedham, Burlington, and Lynnfield) will be offering a Labor Day special. For the price of a $23 pass, guests can enjoy unlimited bowling, arcade games, billiards, and more, making it a fun (and out of the sun) option for all ages. Sept. 5. kings-de.com

